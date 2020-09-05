Whatever (or whomever) you've been charging after could temporarily lose its luster. Which raises the question: How worth it is this thing...really? The bloom isn't totally off the rose just because the randy red planet is in snooze mode, but some novelty is fading.

There's a silver lining to this. Without all the blinking, beeping distractions, you won't have to squint to see a situation clearly. As a result, people's truly enduring qualities will emerge...or not. It's never fun to realize that something you hoped would last forever after was actually just season entertainment. Scream, ugly cry, punch a pillow...then, surrender. This might return in a better form once the red planet corrects course on November 13. Have you been fighting for a cause? In brash, impulsive Aries, Mars has the home-court advantage. But that means its "leap first, ask questions later" approach can go unchecked—a hazard in some situations or good reason to wear a helmet!

Over the coming two months, you may change your tactics, realizing that a less flamboyant "attack" style will steer you to victory. Mars in Aries, whether direct or retrograde, never backs down from a worthy fight, yet it's possible you've gotten so caught up in dominating the "enemy" that you've lost sight of the end goal. Here's your chance to recalibrate and apply a new strategy for the final circuit of Mars' forward flow through Aries, from November 13 to January 6, 2021.