Normally, the messenger planet only hangs out in a sign for three weeks. But due to an upcoming retrograde—from October 13 to November 3—Mercury will plunge in and out of the Scorpion's seas until December 1.

Starting now, make heftier deposits in the "emotional bank account." Naughty texts are always appreciated, but Mercury in Scorpio isn't only about chemical attraction. What lies beneath all those subtle come-ons? And how deep are you willing to dive in? Scorpio may be the zodiac's legendary sex symbol, but this sign only opens up that treasure (and pleasure) chest after loyalty is earned.

Talks could turn to "commit or quit," but there is not much room in between. Here's the complicated part: In secretive Scorpio, Mercury makes us all a lot more tight-lipped. And good luck showing your vulnerability—an essential building block to trust. To call this cycle complicated would be a bit of an understatement...but, hey, 2020 isn't doling out any easy rides. Deep healing awaits those willing to illuminate your unconscious behaviors and limiting beliefs. Treacherous as it may feel, the process will be downright transformational when you're on the other side. And so much beauty can emerge as you learn to articulate your buried feelings! After all, there's nothing sexier than a person who "knows thyself." (That's where Mercury in Scorpio's magnetism comes in.) Instead of avoiding discomfort, embrace the internal voyage—and don't wait until the October 13 retrograde forces your hand.