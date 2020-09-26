Saturn Retrograde Ends Tuesday — Making This Week A Good Time To Revisit Goals
Ready for another big week in the stars? Here, mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, prep you for the transits in store.
Attractive forces will be too intoxicating to ignore this Monday, September 28—especially if they've been building up for a while.
But are you a voyeur or an exhibitionist? As Venus in Leo gets in a frisky formation with retrograde Mars in Aries, few will be shy about strutting their stuff. This fire trine can make us romantic and impulsive, which might be just what's needed to get stalled romances in motion, or stuck energy moving in fading relationships.
Yet Mars is retrograde in self-protective Aries, so make sure you keep personal needs in mind as you choose who to pursue. Chemistry could go from hot to combustible if you get hooked by a narcissist's game. And with Mars squaring sensible Saturn on Tuesday, you may hit the brakes on a relationship that's accelerating so fast that you're headed for a crash.
The astrological embargo lifts this Tuesday, September 29, as masterful Saturn rouses from a sleepy retrograde that began on May 10.
If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope! The ringed taskmaster Saturn has been enjoying his home-court advantage since December 19, 2017, serving us double-strength Saturn vibes until December 17, 2020.
As he shifts from reverse back into drive this week, give your life a review: Where could you elevate your standards? This planet demands excellence but abhors excess. And during this three-year tour through Capricorn, he's teaching us how to build a solid foundation for success, so we can feed the "family dynasty" for generations to come. If you hired unreliable contractors for your build, start handing out pink slips and go sourcing for the cream of the crop.
While retrograde for the past four months, Saturn forced a design review, stalling progress while inspecting every corner and insisting upon protocol. This astrological audit was not fun. But with Saturn's positive pivot this Tuesday, embrace the challenge of developing your dreams to the highest possible standard.
Get ready: The bar will be raised even higher as Saturn makes its final lap through Capricorn over the next three months. Don't get sidelined by what the "competition" is up to. There's always going to be someone doing it better, faster, or on a grander scale. Let them serve as inspiration instead of a discouraging ideal. For those who are willing to proceed slowly and masterfully, Saturn in Capricorn can be a major career booster.
As the week progresses, certain pieces of the puzzle may start to fall back into place. The people who hold the power to green-light a project will finally return to their desks and answer queries. Who knows? That perfectly scripted pitch email may have been sitting in someone's junk mail since April! Time to follow up—but come correct with an even stronger presentation, like a gorgeous deck or an invitation to meet for a fancy power lunch.
On Thursday, October, the full moon in Aries turns us all into spotlight stealers!
What have you been working on since March 24, the date of the corresponding new moon in Aries. Even if you're not ready for a full-scale launch, trot it out for a beta test in the early part of the week. But don't play it too safe! The zodiac's Ram brings a blithe boost to our confidence.
‘Know thyself’ is this full moon’s commandment.
Audience receptivity isn't really the point of this full moon; it's more about daring to put yourself out there, unvarnished, fully authentic and 100% amazing—as you define it. "Know thyself" is this full moon's commandment. Competition could get fierce but for best results, make room onstage for others to shine instead of fighting for headliner status.
Rustle up that lace fan and cameo pin! Love (and fashion) might get downright Victorian as stylish Venus heads into virtuous Virgo this Friday, October 2.
Modesty and restraint become undeniably attractive as the beatific planet lingers here until October 27. This downshift may feel abrupt. Since September 6, Venus has been flipping her Vegas-size mane in Leo's lair, making everything feel "extra." The highs and lows, the dramatic arcs...it was all par for the course. With Venus moving on to Virgo this Wednesday, we'll get a much-needed break from Cupid's reality-show rose ceremonies.
Slow down and savor the simple things, like the warmth of someone's touch to the radiance of a fresh-faced glow. Instead of fairy dust, Venus sprinkles practical magic over our love lives. Coordinating schedules, agreeing on budgets, planning for the holidays—it's time to get aligned!
We'll get a sharper view of reality starting Sunday, when enigmatic Pluto rouses from its annual retrograde, which began on April 25.
But brace yourself! Whatever's been buried deep in Pluto's subterranean vault for the past five months could surface like hot lava from a volcano.
From nefarious activities to shocking secrets, what we discover probably won't be easy to take it in. Whether or not you agree, we're of the mind that it's better to know the facts than to remain in the dark. Investigate: What's real, and what's a mirage? And are people actually trustworthy or simply plying us with charm?
Tap back into Pluto's sleuthing skills to get to the bottom of any unsolved mysteries. Pluto is now in the final lap of its 2008 to 2024 tour of Capricorn, the sign that rules governments, corporations, and the patriarchy. We've seen our share of volcanic eruptions and seismic shifts over the past 11 years. Money, power, and sex are Pluto's domain, and some scandals could make headlines before the week is through. On a personal note, Pluto's backspin may have left some of us stuck with stormier thoughts. As the dwarf planet shifts into drive for the coming seven months, motivation returns that can help us tackle tough sticking points, addictive tendencies, and compulsive behaviors.