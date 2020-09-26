If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope! The ringed taskmaster Saturn has been enjoying his home-court advantage since December 19, 2017, serving us double-strength Saturn vibes until December 17, 2020.

As he shifts from reverse back into drive this week, give your life a review: Where could you elevate your standards? This planet demands excellence but abhors excess. And during this three-year tour through Capricorn, he's teaching us how to build a solid foundation for success, so we can feed the "family dynasty" for generations to come. If you hired unreliable contractors for your build, start handing out pink slips and go sourcing for the cream of the crop.

While retrograde for the past four months, Saturn forced a design review, stalling progress while inspecting every corner and insisting upon protocol. This astrological audit was not fun. But with Saturn's positive pivot this Tuesday, embrace the challenge of developing your dreams to the highest possible standard.

Get ready: The bar will be raised even higher as Saturn makes its final lap through Capricorn over the next three months. Don't get sidelined by what the "competition" is up to. There's always going to be someone doing it better, faster, or on a grander scale. Let them serve as inspiration instead of a discouraging ideal. For those who are willing to proceed slowly and masterfully, Saturn in Capricorn can be a major career booster.

As the week progresses, certain pieces of the puzzle may start to fall back into place. The people who hold the power to green-light a project will finally return to their desks and answer queries. Who knows? That perfectly scripted pitch email may have been sitting in someone's junk mail since April! Time to follow up—but come correct with an even stronger presentation, like a gorgeous deck or an invitation to meet for a fancy power lunch.