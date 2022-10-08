3 Things Astrologers *Really* Want You To Keep In Mind This Week

Did you judge someone’s idea too quickly last month while Mercury was retrograde (September 9 to October 2), or write them off because you didn’t see eye to eye? Justifiable reasons notwithstanding, reconsider your hardline perspective over the next few weeks.

Fair-minded Mercury in Libra reminds you that there are two sides to every coin. Even if you agree to disagree, can you hear someone else’s POV? That willingness alone can invite proactive dialogue (which Mercury in Libra lives for). From there, don’t be surprised if an unexpected solution emerges. Even if negotiations are time-consuming, a patient, peaceful approach will be the most effective. Since Mercury already passed through Libra once from August 25 to September 23, don’t be surprised if this is your second time back at the dealmaking table.