This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers

When these very polar-opposite planets lock into this challenging 90-degree angle every year, fast-moving missions might hit an unanticipated speed bump...or come to a grinding halt. Frustrating? Definitely, but try to think of it like an annual tune-up and inspection. Auditor Saturn wants you to pop open the hood and examine the parts. Is everything operating at optimal capacity? Maybe not. While any glitches may not have caused a breakdown—yet—you don't want to wait until you hit Code Red before you deal.

Summon Mars to tap into your courageous spirit, taking this whole week to address the matter directly. If weak links need to be cut from the team—or at least get benched—don't feel bad about setting boundaries. Change is rarely easy, but it's better than being stuck in eternal inertia.