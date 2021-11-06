 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers

This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers

Image by mbg creative x Trinette Reed / Stocksy

November 6, 2021 — 14:10 PM

This week opens with an invitation to pause and take stock of your life and ends with a little magic in the air. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.

If it feels like you have one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake, you can blame it on Wednesday's tense clash between restless Mars in Scorpio and rigid Saturn in Aquarius.

When these very polar-opposite planets lock into this challenging 90-degree angle every year, fast-moving missions might hit an unanticipated speed bump...or come to a grinding halt. Frustrating? Definitely, but try to think of it like an annual tune-up and inspection. Auditor Saturn wants you to pop open the hood and examine the parts. Is everything operating at optimal capacity? Maybe not. While any glitches may not have caused a breakdown—yet—you don't want to wait until you hit Code Red before you deal.

Summon Mars to tap into your courageous spirit, taking this whole week to address the matter directly. If weak links need to be cut from the team—or at least get benched—don't feel bad about setting boundaries. Change is rarely easy, but it's better than being stuck in eternal inertia.

Advertisement

Thursday brings another cue to "pause and review," under the inspecting light of the quarter moon in Aquarius.

Start with your tech: How private is your data, really? Your favorite apps may be tracking your every move because you left your location accuracy on. Don't let your digital devices betray your confidence! In communal Aquarius, this quarter moon is also the perfect time for a crew review. Time is precious. Devote yours to relationships that add to your life and nurture your personal passions. If you're just hanging around out of boredom, opt out. Opening up spare time might feel lonely at first, but when you start looking for more fulfilling ways to spend it, you'll be glad you created room for the shift to occur.

On Friday, the Scorpio Sun flows into a dreamy trine (120-degree angle) with enchanted Neptune.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(188)
sleep support+

This magic-making mashup will lend a fairy-tale quality to the whole weekend, filling it with promise and possibility. After the dodgy vibes of the early half of the week, this wide-eyed wonder will feel like a blessing. But some self-protection is still warranted. Neptune in Pisces is a boundary dissolver, which can also make you gullible. "Trust" might be established a little too quickly under these skies—and it's easy to get suckered by a smooth sales pitch. Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion while the Sun governs our egos, and flattery can get people everywhere. Enjoy the fawning, but don't fall under its spell. And hey, maybe that "too good to be true" opportunity will check out as totally legit! The Sun-Neptune trine can usher in miracles just as readily as it can pull the wool over your eyes. So run the background checks before making a final call.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

How To Use Astrology For Healing In 5 Steps, From A Holistic Psychiatrist

Kayse Budd M.D.
How To Use Astrology For Healing In 5 Steps, From A Holistic Psychiatrist
Personal Growth

What Does It Really Mean To Be Gender Nonconforming? Definition + Examples

Stephanie Barnes
What Does It Really Mean To Be Gender Nonconforming? Definition + Examples
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

Chronic Stress Seriously Damages The Body — But Is It Reversible?

Emma Loewe
Chronic Stress Seriously Damages The Body — But Is It Reversible?
Women's Health

For Women Over 65, This Eating Habit Could Harm Heart Health

Eliza Sullivan
For Women Over 65, This Eating Habit Could Harm Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Type Of Multivitamin Is A Major Red Flag, According To Nutrition Experts

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
This Type Of Multivitamin Is A Major Red Flag, According To Nutrition Experts
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Stop Tossing Your Beet Stems: 3 Benefits Of This Nutrient-Packed Superfood

Andrea Jordan
Stop Tossing Your Beet Stems: 3 Benefits Of This Nutrient-Packed Superfood
Integrative Health

Does Fiber Make You Feel Bloated? Here's What You Need To Do

Jamie Schneider
Does Fiber Make You Feel Bloated? Here's What You Need To Do
Integrative Health

Health & Wellness Experts Are Obsessed With This Next-Generation Multivitamin*

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Health & Wellness Experts Are Obsessed With This Next-Generation Multivitamin*
Integrative Health

Does Your Multi Make You Feel Nauseous? How To Avoid That Queasy Feeling

Jamie Schneider
Does Your Multi Make You Feel Nauseous? How To Avoid That Queasy Feeling
Beauty

The Best (& We Mean Best) Ways To Restore Collagen In The Face

Alexandra Engler
The Best (& We Mean Best) Ways To Restore Collagen In The Face
Nature

A Meteorologist Predicts What To Expect For The Winter Ahead

Sarah Regan
A Meteorologist Predicts What To Expect For The Winter Ahead
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-november-8-14-2021-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!