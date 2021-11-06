This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers
This week opens with an invitation to pause and take stock of your life and ends with a little magic in the air. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.
If it feels like you have one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake, you can blame it on Wednesday's tense clash between restless Mars in Scorpio and rigid Saturn in Aquarius.
When these very polar-opposite planets lock into this challenging 90-degree angle every year, fast-moving missions might hit an unanticipated speed bump...or come to a grinding halt. Frustrating? Definitely, but try to think of it like an annual tune-up and inspection. Auditor Saturn wants you to pop open the hood and examine the parts. Is everything operating at optimal capacity? Maybe not. While any glitches may not have caused a breakdown—yet—you don't want to wait until you hit Code Red before you deal.
Summon Mars to tap into your courageous spirit, taking this whole week to address the matter directly. If weak links need to be cut from the team—or at least get benched—don't feel bad about setting boundaries. Change is rarely easy, but it's better than being stuck in eternal inertia.
Thursday brings another cue to "pause and review," under the inspecting light of the quarter moon in Aquarius.
Start with your tech: How private is your data, really? Your favorite apps may be tracking your every move because you left your location accuracy on. Don't let your digital devices betray your confidence! In communal Aquarius, this quarter moon is also the perfect time for a crew review. Time is precious. Devote yours to relationships that add to your life and nurture your personal passions. If you're just hanging around out of boredom, opt out. Opening up spare time might feel lonely at first, but when you start looking for more fulfilling ways to spend it, you'll be glad you created room for the shift to occur.
On Friday, the Scorpio Sun flows into a dreamy trine (120-degree angle) with enchanted Neptune.
sleep support+
This magic-making mashup will lend a fairy-tale quality to the whole weekend, filling it with promise and possibility. After the dodgy vibes of the early half of the week, this wide-eyed wonder will feel like a blessing. But some self-protection is still warranted. Neptune in Pisces is a boundary dissolver, which can also make you gullible. "Trust" might be established a little too quickly under these skies—and it's easy to get suckered by a smooth sales pitch. Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion while the Sun governs our egos, and flattery can get people everywhere. Enjoy the fawning, but don't fall under its spell. And hey, maybe that "too good to be true" opportunity will check out as totally legit! The Sun-Neptune trine can usher in miracles just as readily as it can pull the wool over your eyes. So run the background checks before making a final call.