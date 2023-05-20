Why Astrologers Want You To Beware Of Narcissists This Week

Feelings and egos are bound to be inflated under a tense, annual standoff between fierce Mars in egocentric Leo and supersizer Jupiter in stubborn Taurus. As these two titans lock into a challenging 90º square, everything will seem disproportionately urgent, and it will be hard to temper reactions or find a moderate stance.

Narcissistic behavior could be on full display, and in general, people will be acting obnoxious and extra. Do your best not to add to the cacophony. Summon your patience, don’t interrupt, and slow down before bulldozing down every barrier. Feeling restless? This square could shake up a stagnant part of your life and embolden you to take a much-needed risk. Under this disruptive aspect, you may not have any other choice but to adapt to sudden momentum.