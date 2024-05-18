Advertisement
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & An Expansive New Era Is Upon Us
Gemini season begins on Monday, May 20 (8:59AM EDT)
Calling all social butterflies! The Sun shines its welcoming rays into interactive, lively Gemini, sending you out to connect with kindred spirits for the next four weeks.
Gemini rules all things local, so explore the offerings within city limits. Try on some cute summer looks at a neighborhood boutique. Source your outdoor cafe reading from the indie bookstore and patronize the Pilates studio that just popped up in town. Gemini season is all about communicating and connecting. Look for ways to amplify your message. Load your DJ sets onto Spotify as playlists or put together a TEDx Talk. Anything that sparks ideas and dialogue is favored now.
While there’s no reason to hide your light—ever, and especially during Gemini season—you won’t want to beam it directly in anyone’s eyes on Wednesday.
For one day only, the attention-grabbing Gemini Sun and secretive Pluto in Aquarius seduce each other. Play up your mystique and draw people in by leaving them wanting more. Give ‘em a dose of captivating charisma. Send your love interest a provocative photo that sparks question marks and intrigue. No matter where you go, you’ll naturally draw eyeballs without looking like you’re trying too hard, so make sure you don’t overwhelm people by being particularly extra.
Venus trysts with Jupiter in Taurus on Thursday, then joins the Sun in Gemini
Love sweet love! Earlier on Thursday, romantic Venus and expansive Jupiter connect in tactile earth sign Taurus. As Venus spends her last moments in the Bullpen, you’ve got permission to enjoy the sensual pleasures of touch, taste and scent. Nothing is too decadent or extravagant as far as Jupiter is concerned. Venus and Jupiter are known as the “benefics” for their positive and helpful influence.
The once-a-year moment when they come together opens our hearts and calls forth the spirit of generosity.
Then at 4:30PM PDT on Thursday, Venus darts into Geminiville, where she’ll be the buzziest babe about town until June 17. During this cycle, talk is cheap...and sexy, too! When romantic Venus visits communicative Gemini each year, she spices up our conversations and turns them into dynamic dialogues. Flirt with abandon, drive people wild with your wit, titillate with true confessions. Dare to discuss a taboo topic or two—or question conventions that don’t work for you. With Venus in this curious sign, the urge to experiment is strong. Just keep things aboveboard and watch for mixed messages, which can be plentiful during this silver-tongued transit.
When Venus trines smoldering Pluto on Saturday, passion will be at its peak. Socialize strategically! Seeing someone move confidently through the world and command the room will be a major turn-on. You could align with a well-connected person or meet someone intriguing through a mutual connection.
There’s also a full moon in Sagittarius on Thursday (9:53AM EDT)
Maximize! That’s the order of the day as the visionary Sagittarius full moon supersizes everything in its path. Expand beyond the borders of what’s comfortable and familiar.
Under the influence of the globetrotting Archer, packing your bags for an epic getaway is wholeheartedly encouraged. If you can’t literally travel, seek fresh horizons through education, personal-growth work and experiences that push you into inspiring new terrain. Nothing ventured, nothing gained!
Lucky Jupiter leaves Taurus on Saturday and embarks on a yearlong trek through Gemini
Welcome to an exciting, expansive new era! Since May 16, 2023, adventurous Jupiter has been plodding through practical, money-minded Taurus.
On Saturday, as the red-spotted planet begins a yearlong trek through communicative Gemini, ideas and intellect become the reigning cosmic currency. If you have dreams of becoming a podcaster, a sought-after speaker or social media icon, you’re in luck. Craft a compelling keynote and pull together a pitch deck. No matter what, while Jupiter’s here until June 9, 2025, think about the message you want to put out to the world—and start spreading it! But don’t start blabbing without giving your words serious thought.
Jupiter is “in detriment” in Gemini, an uncomfortable position exactly opposite its home sign of Sagittarius. Some of the planet’s candor and whimsy will be muffled here, but on the bright side, so will its tendency to make you say the things that get people canceled.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
