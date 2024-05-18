Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & An Expansive New Era Is Upon Us

Then at 4:30PM PDT on Thursday, Venus darts into Geminiville, where she’ll be the buzziest babe about town until June 17. During this cycle, talk is cheap...and sexy, too! When romantic Venus visits communicative Gemini each year, she spices up our conversations and turns them into dynamic dialogues. Flirt with abandon, drive people wild with your wit, titillate with true confessions. Dare to discuss a taboo topic or two—or question conventions that don’t work for you. With Venus in this curious sign, the urge to experiment is strong. Just keep things aboveboard and watch for mixed messages, which can be plentiful during this silver-tongued transit.