Your Horoscope For The First Week Of May Is Jam-Packed: What Astrologers Predict
A few oddball mashups could leave you feeling hot and cold this week. Here's what astrologers want you to know.
Get ready for a blast of blazing heat this Monday, May 2, as vixen Venus vaults into Aries, igniting a passionate spring awakening!
Impulse control will be scarce between now and May 28, but as a rule of thumb, zip and unzip judiciously.
Venus is in “detriment” in Aries, a tricky placement for the cosmic seductress. Feelings run hot and cold, attractions sizzle then fizzle, then spark back up again. Devoted partners may question their loyalty when they experience a burst of scorching chemistry...with someone else. On the plus side, Venus in adventurous Aries can break up stagnancy. (Bye-bye, love drought!)
Since Aries is the zodiac’s warrior, it might take an explosive lovers’ quarrel to reignite the sparks. On the plus side, this could lead to exothermic makeup sex, but don’t skim over any deeper issues that are simmering.
Tuesday’s oddball mashup of optimistic Jupiter and simmering Pluto can help you see both sides of the coin—but it can also bring a major case of cognitive dissonance.
What happens when the planet of hope gets friendly with the planet of doom? Trying to reconcile two very different realities is one of the hardest things for the brain to do. (But, TBH, it has kind of become the norm in a world where science battles conspiracy theories.) Settling in a single truth can be extra hard on days like this, so don’t force yourself to land on a final decision just to “get it over with.”
Before the day is through, Jupiter could draw a few shocking secrets out of Pluto’s vault—quality information that you’ll be glad you have as you go through this process. Take nothing at face value. If you have questions, advocate for yourself and get answers, even if you have to dig, push and pry a little harder.
Calling all disruptors! If you’ve been waiting for the moment to make a major impact—or full-on leave jaws on the ground—circle Thursday in neon highlighter ink.
The showstopping Sun swings into its annual meetup with shock jock Uranus, a day that is not meant for shrinking violets. Let this dynamic duo illuminate the next courageous step to take. While this might feel unmooring, don’t resist the call for change. Yes, this may force you to work a new muscle group. Ultimately, this will make you a stronger, more well-rounded human. And since Taurus governs the material realm, you might start thinking about money and resources in a more Uranian way, which is progressive, out-of-the-box and communal. Pragmatic solutions exist within a “radical” framework, if you look for them! And the good news is, once you find them, you could begin to thrive in ways you haven’t for years. In fact, thanks to “all for one and one for all” Uranus, we all might!