Your Horoscope For The First Week Of May Is Jam-Packed: What Astrologers Predict

What happens when the planet of hope gets friendly with the planet of doom? Trying to reconcile two very different realities is one of the hardest things for the brain to do. (But, TBH, it has kind of become the norm in a world where science battles conspiracy theories.) Settling in a single truth can be extra hard on days like this, so don’t force yourself to land on a final decision just to “get it over with.”

Before the day is through, Jupiter could draw a few shocking secrets out of Pluto’s vault—quality information that you’ll be glad you have as you go through this process. Take nothing at face value. If you have questions, advocate for yourself and get answers, even if you have to dig, push and pry a little harder.