This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The shimmering Sun and dreamy Neptune take a savasana together as they meet at the same degree of Pisces. This day is best used for nonverbal activities like meditating, exploring, and listening to music. One thing to avoid? Pushing yourself to show up out of guilt or obligation. Not only will it be exhausting, but it may churn up serious resentment. Rather than blowing the big meeting, reschedule. Or change your tactics to something less rigid.

As Neptune’s “go with the flow” spontaneity gets a playful boost from the Sun, a spur-of-the-moment strategy shift could clinch the deal! Take note that under this once-per-year mashup, showing your emotions will be viewed as a sign of strength, not weakness. For artists or healers, the confident Sun inspires you to hang your shingle or share your talents with the world.

