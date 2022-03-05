This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Subconscious triggers, secret agendas, and subliminal messages, oh my! The AstroTwins warn that there could be lots brewing under the surface in the week ahead. Here's what to know.
You’ll gain greater awareness of “the invisible realm” starting Wednesday, March 9, as mindful Mercury plunges into dreamy, imaginative Pisces, joining the Sun, Jupiter, and Neptune there.
Don’t waste time rehashing every word that was spoken. During this three-week cycle, what’s not being said contains more truth than any random musings or Twitter threads. Relax into a creative, compassionate mindset. It will certainly be a relief after Mercury’s prolonged trek through brain-bending, intellectual Aquarius, which has been going on (and off) since January 2. Dial down the overthinking and get in touch with your emotions. Let intuition guide your decisions a bit more. Journaling, art, and recording your dreams can lead to breakthrough insights.
Wednesday’s waxing quarter moon in Gemini illuminates new ways to pair up with your peers.
Under these moderate moonbeams, it’s wise to let relationships unfold at a measured, organic pace. Start small, perhaps testing the waters with a one-off, short-term project. Since Gemini is the sign of the twins, you’re most likely to click with people who have similar talents and values. But consider this: Too much sameness can lock you in an echo chamber. This may be the day you decide to branch out a little and mingle with people who challenge you to think differently. Power to your partnerships!
Come Sunday, you could find yourself at a loss for words, and that’s OK!
sleep support+
The shimmering Sun and dreamy Neptune take a savasana together as they meet at the same degree of Pisces. This day is best used for nonverbal activities like meditating, exploring, and listening to music. One thing to avoid? Pushing yourself to show up out of guilt or obligation. Not only will it be exhausting, but it may churn up serious resentment. Rather than blowing the big meeting, reschedule. Or change your tactics to something less rigid.
As Neptune’s “go with the flow” spontaneity gets a playful boost from the Sun, a spur-of-the-moment strategy shift could clinch the deal! Take note that under this once-per-year mashup, showing your emotions will be viewed as a sign of strength, not weakness. For artists or healers, the confident Sun inspires you to hang your shingle or share your talents with the world.