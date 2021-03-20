This Week Will Shed (Lunar) Light On Your Relationship, According To Astrologers

Attractions that have been percolating since the corresponding new moon last October 16 could hit a defining moment. Couples may decide to make their status official—and in an Instagram-worthy way! For others, the question may be: Are you in, or are you out? Talks are bound to get serious since take-no-prisoners Saturn is forming a supportive trine to this full moon. Just try not to lose all humor or, worse, get so hung up on what might happen in the future that you disrupt the getting-to-know-you journey and all the delicious joy it can bring.

Enjoying someone's company is only half the equation. How secure and connected do you feel when apart? If bae or a business partner can't commit to your required level, you may decide to cut 'em loose for serenity's sake. Nothing's more distracting than a so-called partner who keeps you in a constant state of flux.

A Libra full moon calls for peace and harmony, and that should be your goal. Try not to be hasty, however! With this full moon opposing peacemaking Venus and healing comet Chiron in rash, brash Aries, you could mistake self-protective insecurity for confidence.

Sure, it might seem easier to just walk away, but does this situation truly merit that level of theatrics? And if you're doing so just to see if a certain someone will give chase, definitely switch up your strategy! That's a move that's bound to bring regrets.

Before you cut bait on a situation that still holds a glimmer of promise, could you hash out a creative compromise? If so, use the two weeks following the full moon to get everything onto the negotiating table. Remember: Things don't have to be split 50/50 in order to feel fair. In fact, trying to force that might be part of the breakdown. Could you divide up responsibilities to play to each person's strengths?