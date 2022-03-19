Astrologers Unpack The Rare, Disruptive Transit Coming Our Way This Week
A rare transit may cause quite the disruption to start the week. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.
Try as you may to keep things "peace, love, and harmony," brace yourself for combat this Tuesday, March 22, as aggro Mars crashes into a complicated square with combustible Uranus.
This 90-degree mashup only happens one to two times each year and can cause quite the disruption. With both planets in stubborn, fixed signs—Mars in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus—tempers may flare as egos and ideologies clash. But hey, sometimes, you've gotta stand your ground.
If you've been a little too agreeable for your own good, the Mars–Uranus square can push you to your breaking point. Forget about sucking it up and "taking one for the team." This ain't the day to accept peace at any price! But if you're feeling too heated to hash things out diplomatically, steer clear of situations that are potential powder kegs. This might be a better day for privately clarifying your anger…but not attempting to hold a summit between warring factions. If you're able to approach the matter with a cooler head, however, this transit can inspire some eye-opening dialogues.
This Sunday, March 27, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until April 10.
No spacing out allowed! You could miss the punch line or get taken for a ride by a charming salesperson. If you're the type that hates small talk, get over it. Everyone's attention span will be short for the rest of March—and a witty one-liner will make a stronger impact than a long and meandering tale. For maximum impact, break everything down into bullet points and prepare your elevator speech. If you only had one minute to state your case, what would you say? New friendships and flirtations will pop up like spring crocuses, but don't order those matching heart-shaped lockets for a few more weeks. These flash fires may fizzle as fast as they sizzle.
Your favorite date while Mercury sails through Aries may be with "me, myself, and I." Inspired bursts of brilliance could pop up if you sit quietly, without the distraction of devices. But do keep a capture tool handy so you don't lose those gems. When with others, try to keep your argumentative streak in check. Debates could heat up quickly with combative Mercury in Aries—and go from friendly dialogue to heated, bridge-burning exchanges. When tempers start flaring, call a timeout!