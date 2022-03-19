Astrologers Unpack The Rare, Disruptive Transit Coming Our Way This Week

This 90-degree mashup only happens one to two times each year and can cause quite the disruption. With both planets in stubborn, fixed signs—Mars in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus—tempers may flare as egos and ideologies clash. But hey, sometimes, you've gotta stand your ground.

If you've been a little too agreeable for your own good, the Mars–Uranus square can push you to your breaking point. Forget about sucking it up and "taking one for the team." This ain't the day to accept peace at any price! But if you're feeling too heated to hash things out diplomatically, steer clear of situations that are potential powder kegs. This might be a better day for privately clarifying your anger…but not attempting to hold a summit between warring factions. If you're able to approach the matter with a cooler head, however, this transit can inspire some eye-opening dialogues.