The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It
The groundhog is still napping, but does that mean you have to stay tucked away? Not exactly. Here's your horoscope for the week ahead, from The AstroTwins.
A wild current is blowing through the air, even as we finally embark on the first week of 2022 with no retrograde planets.
In fact, until Pluto shifts into its annual five-month backspin on April 29, we'll enjoy an "all planets direct" period, where not a single member of our solar system is in reverse. If you want to strike while the intergalactic iron is hot, this three-month phase flashes a string of green lights.
Just make sure to check your GPS before you hit the accelerator on Tuesday, February 8. Rabble rouser Uranus in Taurus syncs up with wildcat Mars in Capricorn, giving everyone a case of whiplash. Just because you're now in "drive" (or maybe fifth gear!) doesn't mean you should speed off into the sunset. With both planets in structured earth signs, create processes and workflow systems before you start throwing around cash. Or maybe you simply need to modernize the ones you have Mars is a trailblazer by nature—and in Capricorn more of a savvy early adopter. Curve-setting Uranus rules technology, and in Taurus, it rewards simplicity.
Find an app that makes your life easier so you can return home for a family dinner, an evening workout, and some good old-fashioned unwinding.
More earth sign energy rules the skies this Friday, February 11, when mentally agile Mercury gets into a strategic sync-up with powerhouse Pluto.
This is their final conjunction in Capricorn, part of a three-peat that began December 30 and sequeled on January 28 while Mercury was retrograde. In addition to bringing intuitive hits and transformative insights, these tête-a-têtes forced us to peer into our shadows. Did you discover something unsettling as Mercury unlocked Pluto's secret vault? Wait, don't point the finger. The "bad news insight" may have been a jarring realization about your own unconscious patterns. Like it or not, you may have colluded with someone's egregious behavior. Perhaps you feared being ostracized for speaking up or losing something (or someone) that brought a false sense of security.
Bitter pill to swallow? Absolutely. But the jig is up this Friday as Mercury passes by Pluto one final time, bringing buried truths into our conversations. In some cases, the solution may veer into "extreme" territory, like ending a relationship or issuing a no-nonsense ultimatum that you're prepared to make good on. In other instances, you could literally clear the air by coming clean about the pain you've been hiding. Timing is everything, so try to find a peaceful slot on the schedule (perhaps over the weekend) so you don't have to rush through your talks.