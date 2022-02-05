 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It

The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It

The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers By The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It

Image by mbg creative X Leire Cavia / Stocksy

February 5, 2022 — 15:04 PM

The groundhog is still napping, but does that mean you have to stay tucked away? Not exactly. Here's your horoscope for the week ahead, from The AstroTwins.

A wild current is blowing through the air, even as we finally embark on the first week of 2022 with no retrograde planets.

In fact, until Pluto shifts into its annual five-month backspin on April 29, we'll enjoy an "all planets direct" period, where not a single member of our solar system is in reverse. If you want to strike while the intergalactic iron is hot, this three-month phase flashes a string of green lights.

Just make sure to check your GPS before you hit the accelerator on Tuesday, February 8. Rabble rouser Uranus in Taurus syncs up with wildcat Mars in Capricorn, giving everyone a case of whiplash. Just because you're now in "drive" (or maybe fifth gear!) doesn't mean you should speed off into the sunset. With both planets in structured earth signs, create processes and workflow systems before you start throwing around cash. Or maybe you simply need to modernize the ones you have Mars is a trailblazer by nature—and in Capricorn more of a savvy early adopter. Curve-setting Uranus rules technology, and in Taurus, it rewards simplicity.

Find an app that makes your life easier so you can return home for a family dinner, an evening workout, and some good old-fashioned unwinding. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More earth sign energy rules the skies this Friday, February 11, when mentally agile Mercury gets into a strategic sync-up with powerhouse Pluto.

This is their final conjunction in Capricorn, part of a three-peat that began December 30 and sequeled on January 28 while Mercury was retrograde. In addition to bringing intuitive hits and transformative insights, these tête-a-têtes forced us to peer into our shadows. Did you discover something unsettling as Mercury unlocked Pluto's secret vault? Wait, don't point the finger. The "bad news insight" may have been a jarring realization about your own unconscious patterns. Like it or not, you may have colluded with someone's egregious behavior. Perhaps you feared being ostracized for speaking up or losing something (or someone) that brought a false sense of security. 

Bitter pill to swallow? Absolutely. But the jig is up this Friday as Mercury passes by Pluto one final time, bringing buried truths into our conversations. In some cases, the solution may veer into "extreme" territory, like ending a relationship or issuing a no-nonsense ultimatum that you're prepared to make good on. In other instances, you could literally clear the air by coming clean about the pain you've been hiding. Timing is everything, so try to find a peaceful slot on the schedule (perhaps over the weekend) so you don't have to rush through your talks.

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

I'm A Relationship Expert: This Is How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish

Jason Wachob
I'm A Relationship Expert: This Is How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish
Spirituality

Love, Money & More: This Tool Will Help You Fulfill Your Innermost Desires

Sarah Regan
Love, Money & More: This Tool Will Help You Fulfill Your Innermost Desires
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Sex

The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex, According To Your Sleep Type

Sarah Regan
The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex, According To Your Sleep Type
Recipes

I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week
Home

The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year

Michael Rubino
The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter

Julie Nguyen
8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter
Mental Health

5 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help Improve Your Memory

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help Improve Your Memory
Integrative Health

Are You Peeing A Lot? You May Be Dehydrated, Says A Urogynecologist

Olivia Giacomo
Are You Peeing A Lot? You May Be Dehydrated, Says A Urogynecologist
Beauty

What's The Hype With HydraFacials, Anyway? Read This Before You Book

Jamie Schneider
What's The Hype With HydraFacials, Anyway? Read This Before You Book
Motivation

This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain

Sara Angle, CPT
This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain
Routines

This Beginner-Friendly Exercise Could Help Stave Off Nasty Knee Pain

Sarah Regan
This Beginner-Friendly Exercise Could Help Stave Off Nasty Knee Pain
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-february-7-13-2022-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!