An Upcoming Moon Phase Will Inspire Visionary Ideas, Astrologers Predict

This past Sunday, February 20, was the official Pluto return of the United States, and this Tuesday, February 22 (yep, 2-22-22) marks the nation's Neptune opposition. What, exactly does that mean?

Using a birthdate for the Unites States of July 4, 1776—the day the Declaration of Independence was signed—we cast a natal chart for the country. When the U.S. was "born," Pluto was at 27°33' Capricorn and Neptune was at 22° Pisces.

On February 20, Pluto, the planet of prophecy, power, and transformation has returned to 27°33' Capricorn for the first time in 248 years, reaching its exact "home" degree in the birth chart of the United States, dated July 4, 1776. This will mark America's first "Pluto return." On February 22, Neptune, the planet of illusions and crisis, arrives at 22° Pisces, beginning its opposition to the USA's natal Neptune at 22° Virgo, a rare planetary aspect that only occurs every 165 years.

With Pluto and Neptune moving at glacial speeds, these transits have been slowly revealing their impact for years, so it's not guaranteed that something will "suddenly happen" this week. However, there's no denying that the United States is at a challenging crossroads politically as the shadow of the country's founding practices of slavery and economic disparity have been more divisive than ever. We first wrote about the U.S. Pluto return in this 2017 post, "An Astrological Explanation for the Political Turmoil in the U.S." We also covered these transits extensively over a year ago in our 2021 Horoscope guide, which we excerpted in a piece we published called "American Revolution 2.0." Read on for some fascinating cosmic data!

(Note to readers who say, "astrology isn't political." We beg to differ. What happens on planet Earth is very much in sync with the stars, and that extends to governmental leadership and international relations. Whether you agree with our political viewpoints or not is up to you; however, occasionally, we do use our platform to opine from our perspective. This particular time in history is not one where we as modern women who are the children of an immigrant father and granddaughters of Holocaust survivors can sit by silently and not weigh in.)

