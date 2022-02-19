An Upcoming Moon Phase Will Inspire Visionary Ideas, Astrologers Predict
This week, an idea-inspiring quarter moon and rebellious square take the skies—and the United States hits a telling cosmic anniversary. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.
There are three sides to every story—and, technically, none of them are "the truth." But under the dimming lights of Wednesday's quarter moon in Sagittarius, it's easy to get caught up in a philosophical debate.
That's also the perfect recipe for spinning your wheels. For best results, let go of the need to have everyone agree. A uniquely brilliant ability of this worldly zodiac sign is creating room for a rainbow of perspectives to coexist. So, agreeing to disagree is one answer. Another is to allow everyone's voice to be heard, recorded, and considered. Pro tip: Use a talking stick and make a "no interruptions" rule.
While this quarter moon may send you on a visionary tear, remember that if you want to be more than "just another random mad scientist," you'll need to measure everything against reality.
Thursday, February 24, could bring the first audit as Uranus in pragmatic Taurus squares Mercury.
It's not just wise, but essential, that you run all your great ideas through extensive rounds of testing and concepting before you take them to market—or even start buzzing about them to your social media followers. Yes, you might actually be able to quit your day job to develop a line of "smart" handbags powered by IoT technology. But before you do that, take time to ponder things like production costs and profit margins. A solid plan is what separates a successful mission from another great idea.
During this rebellious Mercury-Uranus square, the renegade routine might earn you street cred, but goodwill can shatter in the process. Think twice before going rogue. If ranting on social doesn't get you canceled, it could earn you a rep as a loose cannon. Before you rush to defend anyone, run a search: Are they as credible as you believe? If you're presenting an idea, organize your points and research statistics. While it's great to be original, you don't want to be so far from center that nobody understands your concept! Choose clarity over cleverness.
For those living in the United States, this week marks a couple of historic astrological moments.
sleep support+
This past Sunday, February 20, was the official Pluto return of the United States, and this Tuesday, February 22 (yep, 2-22-22) marks the nation's Neptune opposition. What, exactly does that mean?
Using a birthdate for the Unites States of July 4, 1776—the day the Declaration of Independence was signed—we cast a natal chart for the country. When the U.S. was "born," Pluto was at 27°33' Capricorn and Neptune was at 22° Pisces.
On February 20, Pluto, the planet of prophecy, power, and transformation has returned to 27°33' Capricorn for the first time in 248 years, reaching its exact "home" degree in the birth chart of the United States, dated July 4, 1776. This will mark America's first "Pluto return." On February 22, Neptune, the planet of illusions and crisis, arrives at 22° Pisces, beginning its opposition to the USA's natal Neptune at 22° Virgo, a rare planetary aspect that only occurs every 165 years.
With Pluto and Neptune moving at glacial speeds, these transits have been slowly revealing their impact for years, so it's not guaranteed that something will "suddenly happen" this week. However, there's no denying that the United States is at a challenging crossroads politically as the shadow of the country's founding practices of slavery and economic disparity have been more divisive than ever. We first wrote about the U.S. Pluto return in this 2017 post, "An Astrological Explanation for the Political Turmoil in the U.S." We also covered these transits extensively over a year ago in our 2021 Horoscope guide, which we excerpted in a piece we published called "American Revolution 2.0." Read on for some fascinating cosmic data!
(Note to readers who say, "astrology isn't political." We beg to differ. What happens on planet Earth is very much in sync with the stars, and that extends to governmental leadership and international relations. Whether you agree with our political viewpoints or not is up to you; however, occasionally, we do use our platform to opine from our perspective. This particular time in history is not one where we as modern women who are the children of an immigrant father and granddaughters of Holocaust survivors can sit by silently and not weigh in.)