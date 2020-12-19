Under the cover of darkness, you have a rich opportunity to turn inward and scan the landscape of your subconscious mind.

Carve out space to meditate, reflect, and find gratitude for the high points of your 2020. Yes, it's been a hellscape of a year, but your inner resilience has probably grown by leaps and bounds. Clarify what you'd like to leave behind as you enter 2021—and what evolution you're most proud to bring with you into the new year.

The winter solstice always coincides with the Sun's move into grounding, elegant Capricorn. And since the celestial Sea Goat is the governor of goal setting, how perfect is it that we get to make our resolutions under these solar flares every year?

Just get a running list going in your Notes app for now so you can enjoy the holidays without feeling all that pressure to focus on a new decade of ambitions. Capricorn season rallies on until January 19, so you're not going to lose your momentum (or your "high-pro glow") if you ease into the build of your supersize visions.

Another major astrological event goes down on Monday: The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Every 20 years, these heavenly heavyweights meet at the same degree of the zodiac, in this case 0º29' Aquarius. This is their first meetup in the Water Bearer's realm since the 1400s—and the closest these two planets will be in the sky since 1623. So tight is their proximity, in fact, that they'll appear as a single star in the night sky!

No-limits Jupiter expands; disciplined Saturn restricts. The red-spotted planet loves to gamble while its ringed next-door neighbor is all about cautious investing. When they combine their formidable forces, they make a paradoxical power couple. Paired up in revolutionary, "one love" Aquarius, the Great Conjunction could set off a powerful wave of humanitarian efforts, power-to-the-people uprisings, and sci-fi developments. As we've been predicting all year, this progress-oriented Aquarian mashup dovetails with the release of the first COVID vaccines.