mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality

The AstroTwins Break Down The 3 Most Important Points Of This Week's Horoscope

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope For August 24–30, 2020, From The AstroTwins

Image by mbg Creative x LaylaBird / iStock

August 22, 2020 — 17:12 PM

This week brings important lessons about examining your principles, standing your ground, and reframing difficult moments as learning opportunities. Here's your horoscope.

Conflicts escalate quickly on Monday, August 24, as nervy Mars in its combative home sign of Aries crashes into a challenging square with stern Saturn in Capricorn.

We all have our processes, but there will never be progress if we don't seek to understand where the other side is coming from. Even if people's beliefs were born in ignorance, they probably won't be dismantled in a fiery debate—especially if insults fly. By the same token, overstepping inappropriate behavior is a no-go.

The Mars–Saturn square could bring some much-needed "fight" to push back against a bully. This is a day for examining your principles. Are you operating from a clear sense of reality? Glossing over people's misdeeds or trying to paint sunshine over storm clouds? That will just intensify the backlash! Time to deal. Saturn in Capricorn forces an inspection. If the certificate of authenticity is not legit, don't slap on a fake label! Get real about where there's room for improvement and do what it will take to pull off a mission with integrity.

Advertisement

Romance, intrigue, and karmic connections! It's all crackling in the ether this week, thanks to Venus, the cosmic coquette, opposing two planets: bawdy Jupiter on Tuesday and mysterious Pluto on Sunday.

As much as people say they're not into games, let's be honest. The cat-and-mouse chase can be a huge turn-on...provided there's some sort of reward at the end of this minxy marathon. If you have the romantic risk tolerance, unravel a mysterious personality or push your bedroom game to new edges. But this transit is not for the faint of heart. Power struggles can erupt in a Fifty Shades kinda way—and people's intentions may be a bit more nefarious than they let on. And with Jupiter and Pluto holding court in Capricorn, business dealings could also be tinged with some shadowy behavior. Don't let people tug on your heartstrings (a pitfall of Venus in Cancer) only to emotionally manipulate you into a raw deal! Business is business. Beyond the social graces involved, leave the personal out of it.

Is it all a dream? You won't have much clarity on Thursday, when Venus gets in formation with fantasy-agent Neptune.

This could go one of two ways. You'll either slip deeper down the rabbit hole of illusion, falling into victimhood and refusing to see a situation clearly, or pull back to the wide-angled view and have an epiphany about why "this" is happening. Rise above surface conflicts and ask yourself this: What is this moment revealing to me about my life? What if the ups and downs are teachable moments? Rigid boundaries may dissolve under this fairy-tale transit. Flow with the current instead of resisting the natural movement of life. Unfamiliar waters can be scary—and no one really loves to feel vulnerable or disoriented. But in the second half of the week, diving in may be necessary to unblock the defensive dam around your heart.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Moving? 5 Rituals To Bring Positivity Into Your New Home

Barbara Biziou
Moving? 5 Rituals To Bring Positivity Into Your New Home
Spirituality

How This Trippy Breathing Technique Is Used To Explore The Subconscious

Emma Loewe
How This Trippy Breathing Technique Is Used To Explore The Subconscious
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

What Immune Resilience Actually Means & Why Our Health Depends On It

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
What Immune Resilience Actually Means & Why Our Health Depends On It
Functional Food

Intuitive Eating May Just Be The Anti-Diet Your Body Is Hungry For

Lindsay Boyers
Intuitive Eating May Just Be The Anti-Diet Your Body Is Hungry For
Beauty

What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 5 Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider
What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 5 Tips, From Derms
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak

Jamie Schneider
How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak
Functional Food

5 Dinner Ideas For When It's Simply Too Hot To Use The Oven Or Stove

Eliza Sullivan
5 Dinner Ideas For When It's Simply Too Hot To Use The Oven Or Stove
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To Dirty Talk During Sex — With 100+ Examples

Alex Shea
A Beginner's Guide To Dirty Talk During Sex — With 100+ Examples
Beauty

This Easy, At-Home Tool Can Give You Immaculate Brows: Here's How

Jamie Schneider
This Easy, At-Home Tool Can Give You Immaculate Brows: Here's How
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee — But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan
Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee — But Is It Healthy?
Recipes

A Zucchini Bread Recipe That's Packed With Hidden Veggies, From An RD

Abby Moore
A Zucchini Bread Recipe That's Packed With Hidden Veggies, From An RD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-august-24-30-2020-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!