We all have our processes, but there will never be progress if we don't seek to understand where the other side is coming from. Even if people's beliefs were born in ignorance, they probably won't be dismantled in a fiery debate—especially if insults fly. By the same token, overstepping inappropriate behavior is a no-go.

The Mars–Saturn square could bring some much-needed "fight" to push back against a bully. This is a day for examining your principles. Are you operating from a clear sense of reality? Glossing over people's misdeeds or trying to paint sunshine over storm clouds? That will just intensify the backlash! Time to deal. Saturn in Capricorn forces an inspection. If the certificate of authenticity is not legit, don't slap on a fake label! Get real about where there's room for improvement and do what it will take to pull off a mission with integrity.