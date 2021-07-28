We Found The Perfect Coffee Creamer. Here Are 4 Creative Ways To Use It

As human beings, we thrive on rituals. Ever wondered why that is? Science tells us that ritualization is an evolutionary behavior that developed to help us maintain the activities that kept us safe. And while survival is *thankfully* seldom at risk in our modern lives, we still lean upon rituals for a sense of deep comfort and wellbeing.

But not all rituals are created equally — some matter more than others. We’ve all heard the wisdom: win the morning, win the day... Well, we’re big believers that solid morning routines are doorways to our best selves (and fun fact, research even proves they're connected to higher income). And what might a solid routine look like? Meditation, a nutritious breakfast, and a cold shower are all expected — but there’s one element you might not guess, and that's coffee creamer.