 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
This One Feng Shui Tool Is The Ultimate Energy Booster

This One Feng Shui Tool Is The Ultimate Energy Booster

Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master By Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.
This One Feng Shui Tool Is The Ultimate Energy Booster (Hint: You Already Have It In Your Kitchen)

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 19, 2017

Feng shui can help amplify your positive energy, leaving you feeling more balanced and abundant. After all, homes filled with positive energy foster strength. It's easier to be resilient, optimistic, and present when you are in a calm, happy, and orderly environment, you know?

You can amplify the good vibes in your space by first clearing out the bad ones. There are hundreds of ways to bust through stagnant, negative energy, with salt being one of my all-time faves. Here are some ways to use this ordinary ingredient for some extraordinary results.

1. Fill (and empty) a bowl.

Throughout history, cultures have used salt for blessing, protection, and good luck. I carry this idea into my feng shui practice by placing bowls of sea salt wherever the energy of a home feels low for 24 hours. Then, I'll symbolically toss the salt out by adding water and letting it all flow down a drain.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Put it in your water.

Sea salt hydrates your cells and is thought to be a mood lifter, antihistamine, and even sleep remedy for some. The legendary Dr. Fereydoon Batmanghelidj has devoted his life to exploring salt and water as a holistic remedy. His "salt cure" involves drinking half one's body weight in ounces of pure water a day, adding ¼ tsp. natural sea salt for every 1 liter (about 34 ounces). Every time I do this, I feel fantastic and I encourage clients to keep carafes of water out in their homes.

This One Feng Shui Tool Is The Ultimate Energy Booster (Hint: You Already Have It In Your Kitchen)

Stocksy

3. Turn on a light.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

Pink salt lamps should be a staple in every home. After all, who doesn't love a warm coral glow? Plus, as you light your lamp, the heated salt releases negative ions that shower your environment with positivity. If you want to maximize the beneficial, calming effects of salt lamps, turn on your bedroom lamps a few hours before bed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Get a little mystical with it.

A good salt soak is an effective way to clear your crystals of negative energy. However, some crystals can get damaged in the salt so be sure to do a quick Google search before you bathe yours. I'll plop my quartz and amethyst in a small bowl of salt and let them sit for a few hours. I'll also bury gemstone jewelry and metal rings in salt when I feel they need an energetic refresh!

This One Feng Shui Tool Is The Ultimate Energy Booster (Hint: You Already Have It In Your Kitchen)

Stocksy

5. Draw a salty bath.

Epsom salt baths are a mainstay in the detox world. The magnesium in the salt is thought to help ease anxiety, soothe sore muscles, and combat insomnia. Plus, it can help you shake off any feelings of "blah" or vampire-like negative energies that have been sapping your life force. Run a hot bath and add in a cup of Epsom salt and a cup of sea salt. Soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Start to drain the bath while you are still in the tub, envisioning all of the heavy energy of the day heading down the drain too, far away from you.

Of course, you can always swim in the sea to completely reinvigorate your energy if you are fortunate enough to have one nearby...but everyone can harness the power of salt to create freshness and super positive vibes.

Have fun experimenting to find what makes your space feel the lightest and brightest!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui...
Read More
More from the author:
The Best Of The Best High-Vibe Home Styling With mbg Feng Shui Master
Check out The Feng Shui Home Makeover
The most comprehensive guide to making simple shifts in your home to make your dreams, and your dream home a reality.
LEARN MORE
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of...
Read More

More On This Topic

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-to-use-salt-in-feng-shui

Your article and new folder have been saved!