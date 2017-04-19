This One Feng Shui Tool Is The Ultimate Energy Booster (Hint: You Already Have It In Your Kitchen)

Epsom salt baths are a mainstay in the detox world. The magnesium in the salt is thought to help ease anxiety, soothe sore muscles, and combat insomnia. Plus, it can help you shake off any feelings of "blah" or vampire-like negative energies that have been sapping your life force. Run a hot bath and add in a cup of Epsom salt and a cup of sea salt. Soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Start to drain the bath while you are still in the tub, envisioning all of the heavy energy of the day heading down the drain too, far away from you.

Of course, you can always swim in the sea to completely reinvigorate your energy if you are fortunate enough to have one nearby...but everyone can harness the power of salt to create freshness and super positive vibes.

Have fun experimenting to find what makes your space feel the lightest and brightest!