5 Ways To Know If Your Psychiatrist Is A Good Match

It is not unusual, when I first meet a patient, for them to minimize their distress. They try to present their best self and often talk themselves out of the need to see me. It's tempting to collude with my patients, but then I remind myself to honor their story and their journey to my office and the fact that by this point they have often hit their version of rock bottom.

The onus is on me, as the psychiatrist, to create a safe space that encourages them to shed this façade of normalcy and be authentic about their thoughts and feelings in their visits with me.

This process starts with a thorough evaluation, which typically takes the form of me asking several questions. This fundamental principle of "taking a patient history" can get shortchanged in large health care organizations where dozens of professionals are asking patients a variety of questions and documenting all the answers in one electronic medical record.

Though it's true that it does not make sense to repeatedly ask the same questions of my patients, I find that the act of my engaging them in providing this personal data builds their trust in me. Furthermore, this one-on-one, live, real-time conversation leaves an imprint of their life story in my mind that reading an electronic medical record will never do.

Within the first few sessions of meeting with a psychiatrist, one should start to feel heard, feel seen for the unique human being you are, and start to feel comfort in disclosing your true thoughts and feelings. A fundamental of good psychiatric practice is a patient feeling they have an ally in their psychiatrist and are in a relationship that promotes collaboration, trust, and mutual respect.