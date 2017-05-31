6 Things To Do Right Now If You're Feeling Bloated

Twisting your body is something we don’t do naturally, especially if your day involves sitting at a desk. But easing your body into a twist helps massage your internal organs and move around whatever is causing the blockage.

Start lying on your back with your legs in tabletop position, bent at a 90-degree angle. Straighten your right leg and allow the left leg to fall over to the right. Open your arms into a T position and keep the right leg as straight as you can while anchoring both shoulders down. Then bring your gaze over your left shoulder and breathe into your belly for five honest breaths. Repeat on the other side.