A Watermelon-Berry Collagen Marg To Try This Weekend (It Makes Your Skin Glow!)
Bright and acidic, this frozen watermelon-berry margarita practically screams summer. Watermelon is such a refreshing treat, and the frozen berries add a nice flavor, texture, and gorgeous color (plus more antioxidants and fiber—who doesn't want that?). But what really makes this summer marg sing is mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+—a few scoops of the skin-supporting supplement can enhance your long weekend glow.
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
Keeping your collagen levels up to par is crucial for firm, taut skin, and clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and smoothing fine lines.* Additionally, mbg's formula is packed with antioxidants—if you really want to protect skin from oxidative damage and free radicals as you lounge over the long weekend, you must provide your skin cells with antioxidants internally.* Good news is, collagen+ contains all the key players: vitamin C, vitamin E, and SGS.* Finally, the powder contains hyaluronic acid to enhance your skin's natural hydration levels, so you and your skin can feel refreshed as you sip.*
The result? A frothy, subtly-sweet cocktail that's bound to become a fan favorite. (Here's a hack: Remove the alcohol, and you've got yourself an equally yummy, summer-inspired smoothie). Cheers to the holiday weekend!
Frozen Watermelon-Berry Collagen Margarita
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ cup tequila
- ¼ cup triple sec or Cointreau
- 4 cups watermelon cubes
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries
- 2-4 tablespoons lime juice
- 4 scoops mbg's grass-fed collagen+
- 2 cups ice
- 4 slices lime wedges, for garnish
Method:
- Layer ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Divide between 4 glasses and garnish each with a lime wedge. Serve immediately.