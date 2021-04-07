The Surprising Reason You May Want To Ditch Your Partner During Daily Walks

Even if being isolated with your partner has helped nurture your relationship, you still undoubtedly need some alone time. And thanks to a new study published in the Gait & Posture journal, you now have even more of an excuse to venture out solo.

The researchers from Purdue University found that when partners walk together, their speed decreases significantly, which can interfere with overall health. That seems like as good of an excuse as any to ditch your partner—just for a bit—and take a walk alone.