Victoria Garrick Browne On Authenticity & Empowering The Next Generation Of Girls In Sport
Victoria Garrick Browne first entered the spotlight as a Division I volleyball player at USC, where she made waves both on and off the court by speaking openly about mental health and performance anxiety.
Since then, she’s become a leading advocate for authenticity online—founding The Hidden Opponent, a nonprofit supporting student-athlete mental health, and creating the viral #RealPost movement that encourages people to show up as their unfiltered selves.
I sat down with Garrick Browne to talk about confidence, comparison, and what she hopes the next generation of girls in sports will take from her story.
mbg: You’ve built such a strong community around authenticity. What does being “real” mean to you today, compared to when you first started #RealPost?
Victoria Garrick Browne: I spent a long time idolizing what I thought was perfect—whether that was the perfect body or the perfect Instagram page. When I was really struggling with my own mental health, I realized how far away that image felt from reality.
That’s when I posted my first #RealPost—just wanting to be honest about how I was feeling, how my body looked, and what I was going through. I didn’t think it would lead to a movement or a community, but it did. And I think that just shows what happens when you allow yourself to be seen for who you really are. Beautiful things can come from that.
mbg: You often talk about confidence as something you build, not something you have. What helps you build it day to day?
Garrick Browne: To me, confidence is having your own back—knowing that no matter how something turns out, you’ll still be kind to yourself on the other side of it.
Whether it’s stepping onto a stage, playing a big game, or putting yourself out there in any way, it comes down to trusting that you can handle it. I’ve built that through lived experience—trial and error, therapy, and a lot of internal dialogue work. Therapy has especially helped me get to know myself better, set boundaries, and protect my self-esteem. That’s been huge for me.
mbg: You’re such a role model for young women in sports. What message do you hope the next generation of girls takes from your story?
Garrick Browne: Sports gave me so much—they shaped who I am, how I think, and how I handle life today as an entrepreneur. My message to young girls would be: keep going, even when it doesn’t go your way.
You might not make the team you want, or you might get benched, but there’s so much to gain from those moments. I think we live in a time where everyone wants to be perfect, but every great champion has failed. That emotional side of sport—grit, teamwork, growth—that’s where the real magic is.
Both can be true: you can be winning championships and still be struggling behind the scenes. I learned that when I came forward about my own performance anxiety and depression at USC. It’s OK to own the parts of your story that aren’t cookie-cutter.
That’s also why I’m proud to partner with Colgate for the 50th anniversary of the Colgate Women’s Games—to help spread that same message of resilience and positivity to the next generation of girls in sport. The Games are incredible because they empower girls through athletics and education, with more than 100 scholarships awarded each year. It’s such a powerful example of how sport can shape confidence both on and off the field.
mbg: Is there a message or mantra you find yourself returning to again and again?
Garrick Browne: That everyone has their own superpower—and it doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s.
I was recently at the Harvard Creator Mental Health Summit, thinking, How am I even here? But then I reminded myself: your EQ is your superpower. You bring authenticity, empathy, and connection to the table.
We all have our own strengths, whether you’re the friend who makes people feel special or the teammate who lifts others up. Confidence comes from recognizing those superpowers and leaning into them fully.
The takeaway
Victoria Garrick Browne continues to redefine what strength looks like—on and off the court. Through her advocacy, podcast, and unfiltered presence online, she’s giving a new generation of girls permission to show up as they are—and that’s her real superpower.