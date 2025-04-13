8 Ways You Can Help Build Your Daughter's Self-Esteem & Confidence

As a mother of grown daughters, I have watched them grow and struggle. Today, my daughter and I help other mothers and daughters navigate their relationship, build positive self-esteem, and increase confidence in our coaching business. Recently in a podcast for Parenting Our Future, we talked about her experience of what was helpful as she was a girl. We discussed the challenges she faced as a child actor and how I helped her grow her confidence and have a strong sense of herself. As Mother's Day draws near, I thought I would share my eight tips to help you and your daughter.