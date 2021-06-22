This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients

A vegan version of a classic is always a welcome addition to the menu—after all, they're classics for a reason, and just because you're eating plant-based doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy them.

This update on tuna salad swaps in tinned chickpeas for the usual tinned tuna, which means it's still relatively packed with protein—and even more fiber than the original. The trick is to remove the skins from the chickpeas before you mix the salad. It makes for a much better texture," writes Kate Friedman in 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking, "Red onion and pickle brine make this tuna salad stand-in every bit as good as the original."

Those ingredients contribute their own benefits, too. Pickles and brine adds some good gut-supporting probiotics into the mix (granted they're proper fermented pickles). Another note on the pickles: "Not all dill pickles are created equal," reminds Friedman, "For this recipe, I like to use dill pickles that have a spicy, mustardy flavor. Look for a brine that includes mustard seeds and red pepper flakes."

With a quick ingredient list (and just as quick assembly time), this dish is the perfect thing to make for lunch amid a busy day.