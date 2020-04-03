Meena Harris is the founder of Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and is recognized as an influential voice for women’s equality. Currently, she is Head of Strategy & Leadership at Uber, where she leads brand transformation initiatives focused on corporate citizenship, customer loyalty, and employee engagement. In addition to Uber, she has advised major brands on diversity and inclusion. Harris also is an attorney with extensive experience in consumer protection, data privacy, and cybersecurity.

Harris has been featured in The New York Times, AdWeek, and Elle. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, and currently resides in San Francisco with her partner and two daughters.

Here, we spoke to Harris about life during the COVID-19 outbreak, and how she's learning to manage self-care with finding purpose.