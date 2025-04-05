And of course, washing your clothes less often will help them last longer. Things like jeans and bulky sweaters can definitely handle going a few wears before being cleaned. "Wearing a T-shirt or camisole under your sweater will help you get a few more wears between washes, and jeans last much longer and will retain that perfect fit if you wash them less often," Green says. You'll notice that most of these care tips also make laundry day a little lighter impact on the environment, an added bonus.