The Underrated Secret To Better Lifts, Faster Runs & Fewer Injuries
You know that moment before a workout when you’re tempted to skip the warm-up and jump straight to the “real” work? We’ve all been there. But science is now making a strong case for those first few minutes of movement, suggesting that what happens before you lift, sprint, or jump could have a measurable impact on how effectively your muscles perform.
A new meta-analysis published in The Journal of Sport and Health Science1 reveals that raising your muscle temperature (even slightly) can change how powerfully and efficiently your body moves.
Whether you prefer a slow jog, light mobility drills, or even a hot shower, those few minutes of prep might be the difference between an average workout and a great one.
The science of muscle temperature
For decades, scientists have known that muscles contract more effectively when they’re warm, but how much that matters for real-world performance wasn’t clear. To dig deeper, researchers from multiple institutions analyzed 33 studies involving ~900 participants.
Their goal: to understand how increases in muscle temperature, whether from active warm-ups (like light exercise) or passive ones (like heat therapy), affect strength and power.
What the study revealed
The researchers found that increasing muscle temperature had a clear and measurable impact on how powerfully muscles could contract, particularly for fast, dynamic movements. In general, for every 1°C (about 1.8°F) increase in muscle temperature, muscle performance improved by roughly 3.5%.
Interestingly, it wasn’t just intense exercise that delivered the benefits. Both active and passive warm-ups led to similar boosts in performance, suggesting that the heat itself, rather than the specific method, plays a major role.
However, the benefits were most pronounced when movements were specific to the workout ahead. For example, doing a few lighter sets of squats before a heavy lift or some quick practice sprints before an interval session prepared the body more effectively than unrelated movements.
What didn’t change? Maximum strength. The study found that while warming up improves the speed and power of muscular contractions (the kind of explosive force you need to jump or sprint), it doesn’t necessarily increase your one-rep max or absolute strength output.
How to use this insight in your own workouts
A few minutes of intentional movement, or even some heat exposure, can go a long way. Here’s how to warm up effectively, based on what the science shows:
- Start general: Begin with light, whole-body movement (like cycling, jogging, or jump rope) to elevate your heart rate and raise your core temperature.
- Get specific: Transition into movements that mimic what’s ahead, such as lighter lifts, practice jumps, or low-intensity drills that match your main exercise.
- Watch for cues: You’re warm enough when you break a light sweat and feel your movements become more fluid and coordinated.
- Short on time? Try passive heat: If you’re pressed for time, even a quick hot shower or heating pad can raise muscle temperature enough to improve performance.
Think of warming up as turning on the body’s “ready” signal—helping your muscles contract faster, your joints move more easily, and your coordination sharpen before the real work begins.
The takeaway
Skipping your warm-up might not feel like a big deal, but your muscles would disagree. This new analysis reinforces that even small increases in muscle temperature can have a big impact on your ability to move explosively and efficiently.
So before your next workout, give your body a few minutes to heat up—literally. Whether it’s through movement or warmth, those moments of preparation aren’t wasted time; they’re the key to unlocking your best performance