The Ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide: 8 Gifts Your Dad Didn't Know He Needed

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for. It's a fact. But year after year, we take on the challenge because our dads deserve something special on Father's Day. Without them, we wouldn't be here (literally), so a gift of appreciation is the least we can do. And while they always seem grateful for the effort, our gifts tend to end up in a pile at the back of their closets with the ghosts of Father's Day past. But not this year…

This year we were determined to help our community crush their annual gifting challenge, so we put together the ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide. With gifts like Athletic Brewing Co's Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers, he's sure to be pleased. These clean-ingredient beers taste just like the real deal but without the compromise. To find out what else is on our list, keep scrolling—but buyers beware, you're officially raising the bar for next year.