The Ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide: 8 Gifts Your Dad Didn't Know He Needed

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for. It's a fact. But year after year, we take on the challenge because our dads deserve something special on Father's Day. Without them, we wouldn't be here (literally), so a gift of appreciation is the least we can do. And while they always seem grateful for the effort, our gifts tend to end up in a pile at the back of their closets with the ghosts of Father's Day past. But not this year…
This year we were determined to help our community crush their annual gifting challenge, so we put together the ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide. With gifts like Athletic Brewing Co's Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers, he's sure to be pleased. These clean-ingredient beers taste just like the real deal but without the compromise. To find out what else is on our list, keep scrolling—but buyers beware, you're officially raising the bar for next year.
2022 Father's Day Gift Guide
- Athletic Brewing Co's Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic): Yard work on a Saturday afternoon is all the more enjoyable with a cold brewski in hand (at least that's what our dads say). But they don't get to do it enough because alcohol "slows them down." That's where Athletic Brewing Co's Run Wild IPA comes in. This non-alcoholic brew allows you to enjoy the taste and experience of a refreshing craft beer without sacrificing your performance, passions, health, or good taste. The Run Wild IPA, in particular, is brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, giving it an approachable bitterness to balance the specialist malt body. Now your dad can sip as he pleases—it's literally the gift he didn't know he needed.
- HOKA Clifton 8 Sneakers: These sneakers are sure to change your dad's life (if you don't believe me, just ask my dad!). They are the perfect combination of soft and light, delivering a cloud-like walking experience. HOKA shoes are also recognized by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) as being beneficial for foot health—and we all know our dads could always use a little extra support.
- WHOOP Band: If your dad doesn't already have a WHOOP, he's missing out. This is the holy grail of wearables. It monitors everything from recovery to sleep to training and health—plus it gives you personalized recommendations and coaching feedback. So not only will your dad be able to track all of his activity, but he'll also be able to keep an eye on his blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, heart rate, and more.
- The Lyrics: 1956 to Present by Paul McCartney: The majority of dads are fans of The Beatles—but if that doesn't hold true for your dad, feel free to keep moving. This two-volume book set features all of Paul McCartney's lyrics from his time before The Beatles, with The Beatles, Wings, and his solo career. Covering a total of 154 songs, the books also include McCartney's commentary, never-before-seen photos, handwritten notes, and art.
- Athletic Brewing Co's Cerveza Athletica (Non-Alcoholic): Similar to Athletic Brewing Co's Run Wild IPA, their Cerveza Athletica offers the same kind of no-compromise, delicious taste but with more of a beachy, afternoon-on-the-water kind of vibe. It's a refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper, made with summertime refreshment in mind. In other words, it's like sunshine in a can—and best enjoyed with spicy salsa and fish tacos. It's perfect for the dad who's looking to get the most of summer by staying healthy and active but also happens to enjoy a nice ice-cold beer on a sunny day.
- Sonos Roam Portable Speaker: This Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi-compatible speaker will make it easy for your pops to bring his tunes wherever he goes. It's waterproof, drop resistant, and offers hands-free help through its built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant—aka it's dad-friendly. And as far as sound quality goes, Sonos never disappoints.
- Vuori Joggers: While these joggers have the potential to become your dad's active day uniform, they also transition well when he's ready to kick back and relax. With a premier fit, function, and soft stretch, this jogger style allows you to keep moving without the annoying bulk around the ankles. They're also moisture-wicking and quick-drying for those extra-sweaty days in the backyard.
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Whether your dad is a self-proclaimed chef or struggles to make pasta, this gift will automatically up his cooking game. Air fryers make everything tastier (and crispier), and they're incredibly easy to use. Not only can you put literally any food into an air fryer, but the process makes cooking faster and more efficient. This little appliance is about to be your dad's new BFF.
Something for every dad.
Who knew there were so many great gifts out there for good ole dad? And there's more where that came from… For the soon-to-be fathers in your life, we're adding a bonus item. Athletic Brewing Co's Stork Bundle is the perfect gift for new dads running on little sleep. The mixed pack of nonalcoholic brews gives them the taste of a great beer without the cloudiness. After all, with a new little one in the house, it's critical to stay on top of your game. PLUS the Stork Bundle also includes a few extra gifts for their pint-size person. Win, win!
Now that you have your list, it's time to start shopping. Your siblings will be sure to thank you for doing the hard part—just don't forget to Venmo charge them afterward!
Stork Bundle
The perfect gift for beer-loving parents! The Stork Bundle is a special mix pack of non-alcoholic brews for soon-to-be parents celebrating a new arrival. Say congrats with three of their favorite Athletic styles, plus a few extra gifts for their new pint-sized person!