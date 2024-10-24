Nodular acne is not easily mistaken for a common whitehead. This type of acne is pretty unique in its appearance and can really be quite a pain, literally. Maiman says nodular acne has the appearance of hard lesions on the face or body, and they feel like lumps that are under the skin. "They may be the same color as the skin, or they can be red and inflamed," Maiman says. They're also known to be tender or painful to touch.