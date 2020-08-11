Researchers Have Found A New Way To Predict Type 1 Diabetes Earlier In Life

The TEDDY study was on-going for nine years, following 7,798 children from birth. Using the data they collected, researchers were able to establish a test based on a multiple known risk factors, including genetics, family history, and islet autoantibody count—which is considered a biomarker for type 1 diabetes.

"We know that while genetics have a strong correlation as a risk factor for family members to develop T1D," explained Sanjoy Dutta, the Vice President of Research at JDRF, "most newly diagnosed individuals do not have a known family history." So while the other methods are often used in isolation, genetics alone is not always effective in predicting type 1 diabetes.

The researchers found that a combined assessment resulted in a more accurate prediction. In addition to broadly predicting cases of type 1 diabetes, they were able to double the efficiency of testing a newborn's risk of experiencing ketoacidosis, a complication which can be potentially deadly.

"At the moment, 40 per cent of children who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes have the severe complication of ketoacidosis," explained Lauric Ferrat, Ph.D., "Using our new combined approach to identify which babies will develop diabetes can prevent these tragedies, and ensure children are on the right treatment pathway earlier in life, meaning better health."