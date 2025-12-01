How I Get Professional-Grade Exfoliation At Home For Bright, Glowing Skin
After months of sunscreen, sweat, and ocean dips, my skin has been sending SOS signals. Summer’s golden glow turned into dullness, uneven texture, and clogged pores—especially after skipping out on regular exfoliation.
My schedule was too packed for a trip to the dermatologist, and I realized I needed a quick fix—leading me to True Botanical's At-Home Facialist Peel. The EWG verified exfoliating mask is like a pro-grade treatment in your bathroom cabinet.
How the exfoliator works
This at-home peel is stacked with skin-brightening actives that work together to smooth texture and restore glow without sending your skin barrier into panic mode. The powerful weekly formula has an impressive 27.2%—including AHA, BHA, PHA, and THC.
Lactic acid1, an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), is the star ingredient. This chemical exfoliator gently dissolves the bonds between dead and live skin cells to promote natural turnover—reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
It's paired with mandelic acid, a larger AHA molecule, to further exfoliate, brighten, and stimulate cell turnover. A 2013 found that chemical peels containing mandelic acid were able to help stimulate collagen production and reduce signs of aging2
Both are paired with gentler malic acid (from apples) and tartaric acid (from grapes) for a well-rounded blend that mimics the kind of chemical exfoliation you’d normally pay triple digits for in-office.
To balance the exfoliating punch, True Botanicals added aloe leaf juice, antioxidant-rich rosemary, and emollient Illipe butter to lock in hydration and prevent the dreaded post-peel flake. Finally, an electrolyte mineral complex rounds out the peel to help draw moisture to the skin for a glassy glow.
My experience
I was blown away the first time I applied this at-home peel. Designed for weekly use, you simply apply the gel-like mask to your entire face for 15 minutes. While I experienced some stinging, it was far gentler than other at-home exfoliators that I've used—like The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA.
After rinsing, my skin was reminiscent of the same glow I'd only gotten from a professional's table: brighter, smoother, and bouncy. My pores looked smaller and less clogged with a noticeable full-face glow.
The best part? That glow wasn’t a one-day fling. Even after a week, my skin texture felt more refined, and I noticed that I needed way less of my daily tinted moisturizer.
What other testers say
It’s not just me—this peel is one of True Botanicals’ best-selling products, and the reviews section reads like a highlight reel of glowing skin transformations.
- "My daughter's comment right after I used the peel "it is crazy how you look so much younger right after you do that!" I agree! Years off in minutes. I love how my face is glowing, quite transformative!"
- "I was looking for an EWG-verified peel that I could use at home and also take to my esthetician appointments for use during my facials. This is it! It tingles a little when it's on, and my skin feels great after I use it."
- "I love this facialist peel. It is a good balance of resurfacing but isn't too harsh on my skin. I have used it probably 4 to 5 times and feel like my skin is softer and less flaky."
The takeaway
If your skin’s looking more “meh” than “sun-kissed” after summer, this is your shortcut back to glow. The True Botanicals At-Home Facialist Peel delivers professional-level results in minutes—and my skin has never looked better.