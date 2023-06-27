This Tropical Grilled Chicken Packs A Serious Punch Of Flavor & Health Benefits
Chicken breasts are the perfect vehicle for zesty tropical flavors. Calamansi is a citrus hybrid also known as Philippine lime. It’s popular in Asian (especially Southeast Asian, Malaysian, and Indonesian) cuisines. If you can’t find it in an Asian market, you can use more traditional limes or lime juice.
My Tropical Mango Habanero Salsa is not just good with chips, it’s also delicious over grilled chicken (or even steak or shrimp). You can serve this dish alongside my Jamaican Rice with Curried Corn, which is another delicious recipe in my new cookbook, Anti-Aging Dishes from Around the World.
Benefits
The protein, vitamins, and minerals in chicken are good for your brain, muscles, bones, joints, and nerves. White meat chicken without skin is a lean source of protein.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- ¼ cup fresh calamansi or lime juice
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. Dijon or spicy brown mustard
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, about ½-inch thick (pound them if needed)
- Sea salt to taste
- 2 Tbs. coconut oil
- 1 recipe Tropical Mango Habanero Salsa (see below)
Procedure
- Combine the calamansi or lime juice, olive oil, garlic, mustard in a Ziplock bag. Add the chicken, shake well, and marinade for 10 minutes (or at least 1 hour in the fridge).
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and salt to taste. Reserve the marinade.
- In a large skillet or grill pan, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken breasts on each side for 5 minutes or until they’re no longer pink in the center. If needed, add a little marinade to keep them moist.
- Top with Tropical Mango Habanero Salsa and serve.
Gluten-Free
Ketogenic or Low-Carb
Tropical Mango-Habanero Salsa
The mangoes in this salsa give it a tropical flavor profile. Their sweetness nicely balances the zing from the vinegar and the heat from the habanero. This salsa is delicious over chicken or fish. If you want less heat, remove all the habanero seeds.
Benefits
Mangoes, like all orange fruits and veggies, contain antioxidant carotenoids, which help inhibit cancer and tumor growth, reduce your risk of heart disease, and support healthy immune function. The vitamin A in mangoes supports the healthy growth of skin and hair and keeps your eyes healthy. Unpasteurized vinegar contains many different nutrients, including those from its source, like apples. Some studies show that it helps fight bad bacteria and aids digestion. Unpasteurized apple cider vinegar contains potassium, phosphorous, pectin, and enzymes, as well as the probiotic “mother” that is created during the fermentation process, which helps balance the microorganisms in our digestive tract. It may also increase insulin sensitivity, which is good for managing Type 2 diabetes and stabilizing blood sugar.
Yields about 2 cups
Ingredients
- 2 cups roughly chopped ripe mangoes
- 1 carrot, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2–3 shallots, roughly chopped
- ½ cup water
- 2 Tbs. lime juice
- 1 habanero chile pepper, stem and half the seeds removed
- 1 Tbs. honey
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar, preferably unpasteurized (like Bragg’s)
- Additional salt and honey to taste
Procedure
- Place all the ingredients except the vinegar in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and/or honey, if desired.
- Pour the mixture into a medium pot, add the vinegar, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially with a lid, and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the mixture thickens slightly. Stir every few minutes to make sure nothing sticks to the bottom.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool.
- Transfer the salsa to an airtight container and refrigerate for at least two hours (overnight is even better) before serving.
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Reprinted with permission from Anti-Aging Dishes from Around the World by Grace O and www.FoodTrients.com.
Over a span of 30 years, Grace O has built an impressive record of business achievement, community building, philanthropy, and community service in California. Guided by her spirit of entrepreneurship and building on a model of generosity learned from her family, Grace has spent a lifetime helping people heal through food and medicine. When she moved from the Philippines to the U.S. in 1992, she began her impressive corporate ascent from employee to owner and operator of a number of skilled nursing facilities in California.
In 2011, Grace combined her entrepreneurial skills, her passion for the culinary arts, and her commitment to health by launching a new culinary brand, FoodTrients®, a non-profit website and cookbooks dedicated to the nutrients in foods that help prevent the diseases of aging. She is also the author of two other award-winning cookbooks—The Age GRACEfully Cookbook: The Power of FOODTRIENTS to Promote Health and Well-being for a Joyful and Sustainable Life and The Age Beautifully Cookbook: Easy and Exotic Longevity Secrets from Around the World.
To further understand and help prevent the diseases of aging, Grace launched the Grace O Foundation, which is dedicated to nutrition and longevity research, health education, food advocacy, and other charitable efforts. All proceeds from her cookbooks are contributed to the foundation's research and programs.
To learn more visit www.FoodTrients.com.