Summer may be on its last legs (sob), but this smoothie will mentally bring you back to the beachside. As someone who relies on morning smoothies during the warmer months (only an icy, refreshing sip seems right on a humid summer day), I love to play around with different concoctions—and I can attest that this recipe tastes nothing short of phenomenal. So, naturally, I just had to share (check it out on TikTok, should you find yourself scrolling).

It's a blend I cobbled together quite recently—and it tastes like a cool, tropical-inspired treat (with a few beauty benefits, too).*