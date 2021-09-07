mindbodygreen

Recipes
This Tropical Collagen Cashew Butter Smoothie Tastes Like Endless Summer
|
Expert Reviewed This Tropical Collagen Cashew Butter Smoothie Tastes Like Endless Summer

This Tropical Collagen Cashew Butter Smoothie Tastes Like Endless Summer

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Green smoothies on a marble background

Image by Ivan Solis / Stocksy

September 7, 2021 — 9:03 AM

Summer may be on its last legs (sob), but this smoothie will mentally bring you back to the beachside. As someone who relies on morning smoothies during the warmer months (only an icy, refreshing sip seems right on a humid summer day), I love to play around with different concoctions—and I can attest that this recipe tastes nothing short of phenomenal. So, naturally, I just had to share (check it out on TikTok, should you find yourself scrolling). 

It's a blend I cobbled together quite recently—and it tastes like a cool, tropical-inspired treat (with a few beauty benefits, too).*

How to make a tropical collagen cashew butter smoothie.

Refreshing and filling, this smoothie will keep you cool and satisfied all morning long. Blenders at the ready... 

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1 handful baby spinach 
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 1 cup oat milk (or until it just covers the frozen fruit)
  • 3 to 4 ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • Handful of coconut flakes 

Method

  1. Combine the mango, spinach, cashew butter, collagen, oat milk, and ice cubes into a blender and whir until smooth. Feel free to add more ice cubes if you enjoy a colder, frothier texture.
  2. Sprinkle with hemp seeds and coconut flakes.
  3. Sip and enjoy! 
Advertisement

Beauty benefits of this collagen smoothie. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
beauty & gut collagen+

As someone who takes painstaking care of her skin, I know that what I put inside my body matters just as much as the topicals I'm slathering on. So I fill my blender to the brim in healthy, skin-loving ingredients: From the antioxidants and fiber in spinach to the protein in cashew butter to the slew of beauty-centric bioactives in mbg's beauty & gut collagen+.*

See, studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture.* And in our high-quality formula, there are vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, biotin to support strong hair and nails, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract to support detoxification and combat oxidative stress.* (Did I mention this powder was chock-full of skin-loving ingredients?) 

The takeaway. 

Smoothies are a tasty and easy way to pack in nutrients. This summer-inspired blend? It features a load of ingredients that fill you up and help you glow.*

beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Mediterranean-Inspired Vegan Bowl Will Help Keep You Full All Day Long

Eliza Sullivan
This Mediterranean-Inspired Vegan Bowl Will Help Keep You Full All Day Long
Recipes

Hang On A Sec — Should We Be Adding Avocado To Our Coffee?

Eliza Sullivan
Hang On A Sec — Should We Be Adding Avocado To Our Coffee?
Beauty

The One Area People Often Forget To Apply SPF & It Can Change Your Whole Face

Jamie Schneider
The One Area People Often Forget To Apply SPF & It Can Change Your Whole Face
Integrative Health

3 Longevity-Supporting Tips We Can Glean From Other Cultures' Eating Habits

Amelia Abbott-Frey
3 Longevity-Supporting Tips We Can Glean From Other Cultures' Eating Habits
Routines

A 5-Minute Yoga Flow To Stretch Out All That Unwanted Stiffness

Emily Chen
A 5-Minute Yoga Flow To Stretch Out All That Unwanted Stiffness
Beauty

I've Lost All Of My Hair & May Never Get It Back: Here's What It's Like

McKenna Reitz
I've Lost All Of My Hair & May Never Get It Back: Here's What It's Like
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Is The Mother Of All Tarot Cards—Here's How To Interpret It

Sarah Regan
This Is The Mother Of All Tarot Cards—Here's How To Interpret It
Beauty

Are You Mistaking This Hair Care Woe For Dandruff? Here's What It Could Be

Jamie Schneider
Are You Mistaking This Hair Care Woe For Dandruff? Here's What It Could Be
Personal Growth

A 5-Step Process For Working Through Your Triggers In Real-Time

Susan Campbell, Ph.D.
A 5-Step Process For Working Through Your Triggers In Real-Time
Beauty

Are Your Lashes Suddenly Lacking Volume? This Could Be Why + How To Regrow Them

Jamie Schneider
Are Your Lashes Suddenly Lacking Volume? This Could Be Why + How To Regrow Them
Home

4 Things Toxicity Experts Want You To Stop Doing In Your Kitchen

Emma Loewe
4 Things Toxicity Experts Want You To Stop Doing In Your Kitchen
Friendships

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: This Phrase Makes Conversations 10x More Meaningful

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: This Phrase Makes Conversations 10x More Meaningful
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tropical-collagen-cashew-butter-smoothie-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!