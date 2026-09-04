I Started Taking Myself On Dates — And It Changed My Relationship With Well-being
This past weekend, I planned a date. I woke up early, packed a book and my knitting bag, and drove down the coast to a beach I'd been wanting to visit. I stopped at a tiny coffee shop, ordered a cappuccino and a pastry, and sat outside knitting for an hour while people wandered in and out. Then I walked down to the beach with a book and stayed until I felt like leaving.
The only unusual part? I was by myself.
A year ago, I probably would have saved that day for someone else. Maybe I'd wait until a friend was free. Maybe I'd see if my partner would join me.
It wasn't that I didn't enjoy my own company. It was that somewhere along the way, I had absorbed the idea that experiences become more meaningful when they're shared. The cute coffee shop. The beach day. The new restaurant. Those felt like things you were supposed to do with someone.
Lately, though, I've started questioning that assumption. And apparently, I'm not the only one.
People are romanticizing solo mornings at bookstores, lingering in museums, spending hours wandering farmers markets, or taking themselves out for lunch with nothing but a good book. Communities dedicated to slower living are full of people sharing these tiny rituals, not because they're lonely, but because they're intentionally choosing to spend time with themselves.
Being alone isn't the same as being lonely
For a long time, I think I confused the two. There's a difference between feeling lonely and choosing to spend time by yourself. One can feel isolating, while the other is intentional.
And research suggests that kind of intentional solitude can actually be good for us. When we choose to spend time alone, it can help lower stress, improve emotional regulation, and create space for reflection. It gives our brains a break from constantly responding to messages, making plans, and taking in more information.
And honestly, I didn't realize how much I needed that until I gave myself permission to have it.
I forgot what it felt like to slow down
One of the things I've come to appreciate about these solo days is that they don't feel rushed. When I'm with other people, there's always a little bit of planning involved. Where should we go next? Is everyone hungry? Do we have time for one more stop?
When it's just me, none of that exists.
If I want to stay at the coffee shop until I finish another row of knitting, I do. If I find a trail that's prettier than I expected, I'll keep walking. If I'm perfectly happy sitting on the beach for another hour, there's no reason to leave.
I realized how rarely I let myself have a day without an agenda.
Most of us are so used to filling every free moment that doing less can almost feel...wrong. We reach for our phones in line, listen to a podcast on every walk, or turn on the TV the second we sit down. Being alone with our thoughts has become unfamiliar.
This is the kind of wellness we're craving
I don't think it's a coincidence that solo rituals are becoming more popular right now. For years, wellness has been about adding something else to the list: another supplement, another workout, another habit to optimize. Those things have their place, but a lot of us are craving something different.
Longevity isn't just about living longer. It's also about creating a life that feels sustainable and enjoyable. Chronic stress has been linked to everything from poorer sleep and heart health to inflammation and mental well-being. The little things that help lower that daily mental load may not feel like "health habits," but over time, they can become just as meaningful as the ones we track or measure.
Maybe that's why these solo rituals have caught on. They're not asking us to become better versions of ourselves. They're simply reminding us that it's okay to enjoy an afternoon without needing to accomplish anything.
The takeaway
The biggest thing these solo dates have taught me isn't how to enjoy being alone. It's how much life I'd been postponing. There are restaurants I wanted to try. Beaches I'd bookmarked. Museums I'd been meaning to visit. Little adventures I'd placed in the "someday, when someone comes with me" category.
Now I'm starting to think those days deserve to happen anyway.
Life doesn't suddenly become more meaningful because someone else is sitting across the table from you. Sometimes it's just as meaningful to order yourself the coffee, linger a little longer, and realize you don't need to wait for the "right" moment to enjoy your own life.