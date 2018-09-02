How A House Swap In Costa Rica Inspired Me To Ditch My Old Life As A Wellness Influencer

Living in Costa Rica immediately forced me to go face-to-face with scary, larger-than-life forces (in fact, there was a huge earthquake my first night here—which I like to think was just the jungle shaking off old karmic patterns for me). But living alone in the jungle, hiking through the rain forest, trying my hand at surfing—every day has quickly shown me that I am fine, I am safe. We're all just here to coexist with nature, barefoot, nearly naked, and connected to the source from which we all came.

I found that once I journaled about my fears, they started to vanish. And through my entries and poetry, I began to realize how I was compromising my soul's desire for freedom in exchange for a busy lifestyle that I thought I needed to live in order to "be successful." Once my house swap came to an end, I knew I had to come back a few months later—a very clear intuitive hit that wasn't backed by logic.

Upon my return, I immediately started questioning my decision. "Why? Why am I here again? I have work to do in Los Angeles!" Heavy winds stirred the land upon my arrival in Nosara, and I felt Gaia's resonance, stirring emotions within me. I couldn't sleep, and my mind raced. I felt heavy and not like myself.

I prayed for guidance. I went deep into the forest and surrendered to the trees and the found comfort in the whispers of the jungle. Through deep introspection, I found courage in knowing what I had to do.

I ditched my return ticket.