You may have heard of toxic masculinity, where "traditional ideals" of tough, hard manliness are trumped and everything else is shamed as weak. That breeds a culture that's unhealthy for both men and women. But what happens when women shame one another for acting in ways that are "inferior"?

Enter, toxic femininity: It happens when women shame other women, and it can happen in our daily lives—for example, when women engage in beauty shaming.

Sure, your looks are not, by any means, the most important thing in life. If you're hemorrhaging all your time, energy, and money on beauty until it becomes mentally exhausting, then it can certainly be problematic. And let's not forget the unattainable beauty standards society has placed on women as well, which can conjure anxiety, low self-esteem, and body dysmorphia.

But if you're being shamed for taking care of your looks? Well, that causes unnecessary stress for everyone involved.