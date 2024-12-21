When some beauty shamers make the statements they do—even jokingly—they are waiting for you to feel discombobulated and then explain yourself from that space. They know you'll explain how you really are not quite that obsessed with beauty or don't spend all your money and time on it. Understand that this is really about them trying to one-up you, especially in the case of persistent shamers. You can simply smile and say, "Yes, I feel blessed!" And then steer well clear of them—your life doesn't benefit from such toxic influences.