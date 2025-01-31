Advertisement
A Top Celebrity Makeup Artist Shares Her Best Makeup Tips & Insights
On this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chatted with famed editorial and celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles. Stiles' laundry lists of clients include the always-stunning Gabrielle Union and Lily Collins. She's also the founder of the curated shopping destination Reed Clarke, where all the beauty finds are tested and selected by Stiles herself.
And I must stay, she has impeccable taste. "I've always been a bit of a beauty tourist and a beauty hunter," she says, explaining how she finds her wide assortment of selects. So not only do you get makeup tips in this episode, but you get tons of beauty recommendations!
"If I was a DJ, I would be digging through the crates. I consider Reed Clarke like digging through the crates of beauty. What's over here? What's in that? What's in that pharmacy? What is interesting that's happening in Korea or Japan?" she says.
Tune into the episode for the full conversation—and in the meantime, check out my favorite takeaways from our chat.
Ignore the trends – embrace wearing less makeup
I was so excited to have her on to learn all her best makeup tips—and we certainly talked about formulas and application techniques. But first we took a refreshing detour into the case for wearing less makeup
"For the last decade we have been in a very, very heavy makeup environment with lots and lots of products. It's overwhelming. It can make you feel less than. It makes you feel like you can't achieve something," she says.
The thing is that heavy, overly done, and highly contoured makeup was never made for the real world—sure it looks flawless in photos, but it often doesn't translate to everyday life. "Even if you're 16, it's gonna look insane when you step outside," she jokes.
And of course if you enjoy using a walk-in closet worth of makeup, more power to you. But I'd wager most people just want to get by with the basics.
"I'm a bit punk rock in the fact that that sort of stuff drives me nuts," she says. "I don't think it's fair for women to have that extra burden of not only needing thousands of dollars' worth of products but needing to feel like they need to wear 20 products at a time."
Brows go the distance
Speaking of keeping it minimal, if there's one area of the face to focus on it's the brows.
"I think a good brow does wonders," says Stiles. "It gives an anchor to the face and gives your face definition. Having that tidiness on that part of your face does a lot of heavy lifting."
Stiles tints hers at home (here are some tips on how to do it at home) and uses the KS&CO Sheer Tinted Brow Gel.
If you're in the market for a new gel, check out mbg's favorite brow gels here.
Commit to the lip
Long live the red lip—a statement if there was ever one. "A red lip takes commitment, patience, and attention," she says. "A red lip is like a relationship: It will fail if you don't have those things."
As for finding one that works for you, it's somewhat personalized. The color itself is whatever you feel most like yourself in. But as for the form, Stiles recommends the liquid variety. "I think it comes down to formula. A liquid formula is kind of the way to go because it requires less maintenance and less attention," she says.
During our recording, Stiles was wearing Violette_Fr Petal Bouche Matte, a lush red that's beloved by beauty editors and insiders. "It feels like nothing on the lips," she says. "It's a liquid lipstick that's not heavy or sticky."
Tune in for more product recs and insights: