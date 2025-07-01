Advertisement
Tune In: The Top Environmental Stressors That Cause Skin Aging According To A Derm
We all want skin that glows, looks even, and feels smooth. But what most people don’t realize is in pursuit of these ideals that may seem superficial, we’re actually in search of healthy skin.
"Healthy skin is really beautiful,” says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D. with Schweiger Dermatology Group. “All these things people ask for–tight pores, even tone, glow, texture–they’re not asking for anything artificial. That’s just healthy skin that’s not damaged by the environment, stress, or medical conditions.”
In this episode of Clean Beauty School, Nazarian joins us to discuss sneaky environmental stressors, building out a sunscreen wardrobe, reversing UV damage, and the ultimate goal of supporting your complexion for the long-term.
“I love that, because I don’t have to fight my patients on it. We’re aligned in our goals. It’s like tomato, tomahto—you can call it whatever you want, but ultimately, what you’re doing is aiming for healthier skin."
So, what’s getting in the way of that goal? According to Nazarian, three key environmental stressors are quietly accelerating skin aging—causing fine lines, dark spots, dullness, and more. Here’s what you need to know.
UV Radiation (UVA & UVB)
Unprotected UV radiation is the largest contributor to premature aging and skin damage.
“We have two major components: UVA and UVB,” explains Nazarian. “UVB has a shorter wavelength and basically causes burning—it damages the tissue and leads to sunburn. UVA is different. It’s a bit longer in wavelength and penetrates deeper into the tissue. Both UVA and UVB can cause skin cancers, but UVA also causes free radical damage that leads to aging, destroyed collagen, and can cause pigmentary disorders.”
But she also says that you shouldn’t avoid the great outdoors entirely. “ We acknowledge that the sun is great for mental health and we need some sunshine in our lives,” she says. “But you have to protect yourself.”
And one way to do that is sunscreen.
What to do about it:
There are so many different sunscreen options on the market right now. Take advantage of this bounty of beauty.
“The reason we obsess over skincare—and why there are so many products available now for skincare and sun protection—is because we’re trying to address a lot of different issues,” she says. “Some products are focused on preventing burning, some on UV-induced aging, and some on the other collateral damage that comes from sun exposure, like pigment changes, enlarged pores, and whatnot. Ultimately, you want to address everything.”
And while formula preferences vary, consistency is key: “With sunscreen my view is: You do you. Whatever you're willing to apply, that is the best sunscreen for you,” she says.
Pro tip: Your dermatologist can help
Pollution
Even if you never skip sunscreen, you may still be vulnerable to another sneaky source of skin aging: pollution.
“The amount of aging—like really accelerated aging—you get just from living in a polluted city, I don’t think people have caught onto that,” says Nazarian.
While sunscreen shields you from UV rays, it can’t do it all. “When you're trying to protect yourself from all types of stressors, sunscreen alone isn’t enough,” she explains. “You need to account for all the other free radical damage that comes from pollution and all the environmental garbage that continues to damage your skin.”
What to do about it:
That’s where antioxidants come in. “If you look at anyone’s skincare regimen who knows anything, there’s usually a vitamin serum of some sort—vitamin C, vitamin E. Those really wonderful antioxidants do a great job of neutralizing free radical damage,” says Nazarian. “So think of it as an invisible shield underneath your sunscreen. Everyone should have antioxidants in their skincare regimen to account for that free radical damage."
Visible Light
We tend to think of blue light exposure as a digital eye strain issue—but it’s also a skin health concern.
“I love a tint for my face. A tinted sunscreen does a great job at blocking visible light, which also ages you,” says Nazarian. “Think about all the visible light coming from your TV screen, your computer screen, your phone—that has an element of blue light and visible light that’s not great for your skin.”
What to do about it:
Don’t rely on clear sunscreens alone.
“Invisible does not block visible,” she explains. “So I can’t get an invisible sunscreen and expect it to block visible light. The physics just don’t add up. For better protection against aging, I love a tinted sunscreen on my face.”
Tune in:
If your skincare goals include smoother texture, tighter pores, and lasting glow, the solution starts with protection—and that means more than just SPF.
Listen to all Nazarian’s best skin care tips here: