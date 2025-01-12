Skip to Content
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Is One Healthier & Easier To Digest? Experts Weigh In

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Author:
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
January 12, 2025
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
Bread
Image by Laura Adani / Stocksy
January 12, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's nothing like eating a wholesome, perfectly toasted slice of bread. But have you ever wondered if heating your pan has any impact on its nutritional value?

Toasting (and dehydrating) your bread might actually be associated with a few potential health benefits1. But is it significant enough to matter? And are there any dangers to toasting your bread? For the inside scoop (er, slice?), two nutritionists offer their take.

But first, the anatomy of a toast

As straightforward as it sounds, your delectably crispy piece of toast is, well, a slice of bread with some heat. On a biochemical level, however, there's a string of chemical reactions that happen when fresh bread loses its moisture and turns brown.

Known as the Maillard reaction, this chemical response is responsible for the darker hue, intricate flavors, aroma, and texture in toasted bread.

Great, and what about its nutritional value?

"The biggest myth my patients believe is that toasting bread kills nutrients, but toasting bread doesn't kill nutrients or lower its nutritional value. Vitamins and minerals are still within the bread," says Niket Sonpal, M.D., associate program director of Internal Medicine Residency at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.

Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC, adds that toasted bread technically has a slightly lower glycemic index (GI) because those aforementioned chemical reactions break down the carbs. "But I wouldn't tell someone that toasting their bread will drastically impact its nutrient density in a big-picture sense," she says.

Is one version easier to digest? 

Cording explains that when you toast bread, a chemical reaction causes the starches to change as the bread's water level decreases with heat. Breaking down these starches may make the bread at least a bit more easy to digest for someone who has difficulty processing untoasted bread.

But when it comes to optimal digestion, you're probably better off opting for specific types of bread—rather than worrying about toasting it. "I most often find myself recommending sprouted-grain bread," says Cording. "The sprouting process breaks down the grains' starches, making them easier to digest because they are, essentially, pre-digested when you eat them."

Any cautions for toasting bread?

As a general rule of thumb, you should avoid burning your toast, says Sonpal. Beyond its unpleasant, bitter flavor, "There are many health issues related to burnt bread."

Cording explains, "When foods are heated to high temperatures, a potentially carcinogenic compound called acrylamide forms from the starches and amino acids (arginine) present in food." If your bread is lightly toasted, that's totally fine, "but if you get any char on there, there's more of a chance that some acrylamide was formed," she says.

The takeaway

When it comes to toasted versus untoasted bread, toast may be the winner here—particularly for anyone watching their carb or sugar intake. (Just be sure to avoid charring your slice, whatever you do!)

The bigger winner, however, is the quality and type of bread you choose. Opting for nutritious toppings to take your toast to the next level doesn't hurt, either.

More On This Topic

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
Functional Food

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months

Olessa Pindak

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

