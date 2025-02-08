Advertisement
This Lotion Will Get Your Skin Smooth & Silky In No Time—Editors & Reviewers Agree
I am currently in a season of life in which I want to do the bare minimum. I want to eat simple, easy-to-prepare foods. I want workout routines that are easy to fit into my day-to-day. I don't want to overextend my social calendar. This isn't out of laziness but knowing that my body just needs a rest at the moment. It's been a long winter, so I've decided I need an easy spring.
Part of that mission is to make sure I'm keeping my skin and body care minimal. As a beauty editor, I'm constantly cycling through products and testing new formulas, especially those that target fine lines, dark spots, and other signs of aging. (I'm at that age, as they say.) But truth be told, my skin looks and feels its best when I'm sticking to simple routines. My skin has a tendency to get overwhelmed the more I layer on.
And it's a good time of year to declutter one's habits. Call it spring cleaning: Clear the slate, rethink routines, and recommit oneself to the things that make us feel good.
Skin and body care very much included. I have a very simple solution for you: mindbodygreen's postbiotic body lotion. I've used it for years, and it's the only solution I've found to help me deal with dry, rough, easily irritated skin.
How mindbodygreen's postbiotic body lotion smooths rough, dry texture
The basis for every good body lotion is hydrating botanicals. We included a robust assortment of ingredients that feed the skin lipids, fatty acids, humectants, and so on. To start, there's an organic aloe vera that helps the formula splash on the skin (it's also an excellent humectant). Then shea butter and coconut oil are folded in to add richness and thickness to the texture. Finally, there are a variety of botanical oils like moringa seed oil, an olive-derived squalene, and oat oil.
Users have noted the long-lasting power of the lotion, like Mikala, who wrote in: "Far better than any other lotion on the market when it comes to providing moisture and having it retain moisture long into the day."
Not only do those botanicals offer moisture, but they also have antioxidant properties. "Look for hydrating lipids and antioxidants to trap moisture and keep free radical damage in check," board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., reminds us.
Speaking of antioxidants, the formula contains two additional potent antioxidants to further bolster the formula. First, there's the powerhouse coenzyme Q10, which can help skin cells fight against lipid peroxidation, improve tone and texture, and even strengthen the free-radical-fighting power of other antioxidants.
Additionally, there's a fruit complex that can help the skin deal with oxidative stress, even out overall skin appearance, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.
But of course, there are the namesake biotic ingredients. This blend contains an algae-derived prebiotic that helps balance your skin microbiome and can calm the skin. The biotech-derived postbiotic helps the skin act more youthful, improves dermal thickness and structure, and even smooths fine lines.
Together, these support your body's crucial skin microbiome—which in turn can help reduce skin irritation, improve hydration levels, and reduce signs of aging.
Reviewers swear by this formula's ability to improve the appearance of the skin too. Like Wendi, who said, "I use it in the morning and night, and my crepey arm skin is nice and smooth." Or Kim, who wrote, "Feels like fountain of youth goo."
The takeaway
It's a one-step routine for full-body skin care, from neck to toes. (After all, just because you should take care of your skin doesn't mean the routine itself needs to be hard.) I'm probably the lotion's biggest fan and most dedicated user, but we also have scores of fans who sing its praises too.
Like Evelyn, who wrote, "The postbiotic lotion is kind of magical. It feels silky but ungreasy and really delivers. At first I thought the postbiotic bit was hype, but my hands and wrists are free of fine lines after 48 hours. Also, a little goes a long way! 5 stars."