4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses, From A Polysynesthete
Do you know someone with a sensory superpower? Maybe they have the ability to describe all the subtle undertones that exist in an apple, when you see it as just red. Maybe they have the keen sense of smell or taste of a sommelier. Or maybe they combine senses—associating the sound of a car's horn with the color blue, for example.
This person probably has synesthesia—or bonus senses—just like Maureen Seaberg, author of Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Astonishing New Science of the Senses.
Seaberg actually has several forms of synesthesia (she's a "polysynesthete"), though she believes we could all be better at tapping into our senses for the sake of our health. After all, heightened sensory experiences have been associated with better memory performance1 and higher intelligence2.
"We definitely have more sensory real estate than we're using," she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, find her go-to tips to supercharge your senses:
Get outside
"If there's an opportunity to be outside, take it," declares Seaberg. Getting outside quite literally opens the door to new sensory inputs.
Think about it: "I'm sitting in a 9-by-12 office right now. What are the parameters for my hearing?" she shares. "Were I to step outside, there would be miles of sound to my left, right, front, and back—temperature changes, the sound of birds… The amount of stimulation and openness is so vastly different."
Not to mention, spending time in nature has been associated with plenty of health benefits, like emotional resilience3 and overall longevity4. It's never a bad idea to get outdoors.
Practice sense stops
It's easy to go about your day on autopilot, but Seaberg encourages mindfully taking in your surroundings for at least a minute or two. "I call it a sense stop," she explains, which refers to taking a moment of pause at each possible moment of sense.
"Literally stop and smell the roses," she adds. "Take time to savor your meals, create beautiful soundscapes for your home and office that can act as a barrier to harmful noise." Try to practice at least one sense stop per day and work your way up—soon, you might find yourself becoming more mindful overall.
Pair sensory experiences
Want to enhance your existing senses? "Pair sensory things that you want to experience more fully," says Seaberg. Let's say you're in a farmers market, you smell a beautiful magnolia flower, and you wish you could recall that scent all afternoon.
Says Seaberg, "Think of the magnolia, and think of something beautiful—like a full moon or a sound—and pair them in your mind. It acts like the memory palace [technique] or a mnemonic, and you will find you recall it better later and more vividly."
Memory experts say to pair someone's face with an emotion if you want to better remember their name—it's the same logic at play here. By pairing a sensory experience with another that already exists in your mind, you will have an easier time recalling that moment.
Try meditation
Finally, "Meditation is so powerful for opening the senses," says Seaberg. "It lowers stress hormones5 that can damage sensory apparatuses." For example, meditation has been shown to lower eye pressure in participants with glaucoma, and mindfulness was found to reduce tinnitus severity.
Broadly speaking, "it also creates a stillness so that you can notice the scent in the air or a change in temperature on your skin," Seaberg says. It quiets mental chatter so you can better notice the beautiful sensations around you.
"I recommend a daily practice," she adds, so see here for expert tips to start an everyday practice that lasts.
The takeaway
"We're at the dawn of a sensory renaissance," Seaberg declares, and it all starts with tapping into your own sensory superpowers. With a healthy dose of mindfulness, you can enhance all five senses to ultimately optimize your well-being—synesthete or not.
