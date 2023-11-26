The longevity of your polish is not just about the formula, it’s about how you apply it. Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann once taught me exactly how the pros do it. Place the brush an eighth-inch away from the cuticle as your starting position. Be careful to not get it on the cuticle itself, as polish chips faster there. Once you see the polish deposit on the nail, pull the brush right down the center. As you’re doing this, gently apply more pressure as you go so the bristles fan out and reach the sides.