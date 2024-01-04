Beware of sterotypes (especially at work)

It’s no secret that assertive language is often seen as confidence in men and aggression in women—an unfortunate stereotype all too common in the workplace. “That's the double bind: if you talk one way you lack confidence, if you talk the other way you're aggressive. It's a narrow path to walk,” Tannen says. While you can’t alone change the status quo, you can find a happy medium in your own language and check your bias when interpreting the tone of your colleagues.