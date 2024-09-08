Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Tips To Help You Find The Best Haircut For Your Face & Features

September 08, 2024
Image by Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy
September 08, 2024
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

While hair trends come and go, one thing remains constant: Both short and long styles are always in—so don't feel like you have to sway one direction to fit a certain mold. 

Still, choosing between the two lengths can be difficult, especially if you want to make the best aesthetic choice for your features. To come, three steps a professional stylist recommends you consider before committing to your cut. 

1.

Don't get caught up in measurements

A filter on TikTok is claims to decide whether or not your face will look better with short or long hair. It seems to compute your hair destiny by measuring the distance between the chin and the cheekbone. If it measures over 2.25 inches, you'll look better with long hair—or so the filter says. 

"TikTok is great for giving you trends and ideas," says professional hairdresser Rogerio Cavalcante; however, he has to admit the filter isn't all it's chalked up to be. 

The distance between your cheekbone and chin definitely plays a role in determining your best cut, but it's not as straightforward as the filter makes it out to be, he explains. 

"In some ways, yes, I use the cheekbones to decide how much of the layers are shown in the front, or even bangs, but again, I have to see the whole person–not only those measurements," Cavalcante says. 

Besides, there are plenty more factors to consider than just that distance. Think about it—everyone has different features, hair types, hair colors, and aesthetic preferences, and a filter can't take all of that into consideration. 

"If you really want short hair, you should go for short hair," Cavalcante stresses. Don't let a TikTok filter stop you. 

2.

Pick your favorite features

Did you know your haircut can actually enhance your favorite features? It's true, and according to Cavalcante, that's one of the most important things to tell your stylist before they get to work. 

Say you love your eyes, and you want them to pop—your stylist can actually frame your face in a way that makes your eyes the focal point. The same goes for your cheekbones, collarbones, nose, neck, and lips. 

You should also communicate which facial features you may not want to highlight, should there be any—this way, you can really focus on your favorite elements. 

3.

Wear your natural hair to the appointment 

Especially in the era of chin-grazing bobs, it's important to sport your natural hair when heading to the salon. Cavalcante recommends washing it a day or two before you come in and refraining from using any kind of hot tool. 

This way, your stylist can clearly see where the new haircut will fall when your hair is in its natural shape, where they may need to remove density, and how to trim layers and bangs properly.

Plus, they may be able to give you some natural styling tips to make your texture pop with your fresh cut, should you be trying to give up your use of daily hot tools. 

The takeaway

Finding the best haircut for your face and features all starts with communicating with your hairdresser.

Make sure you tell them which features you want to highlight most, and always wear your natural texture to your appointment. Want to add bangs to your request? Here's a list of the nine types to choose from

