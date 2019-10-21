1. Made with organic apples, raw, and with the mother. "I like to make sure it says these three things on the bottle," Cording explains. Organic is self-explanatory, but what about the last two?

Raw refers to how the apple cider vinegar is processed. "In an ideal world, you get the fermentation benefits that are a side effect of how apple cider vinegar is made," Cording says. Apple cider vinegars that have been pasteurized (a fancy word for heated or made with chemical processing) can lose some of the beneficial, gut-friendly nutrition that accompanies the live ingredients.

The "mother" is the part of the apple cider vinegar that looks a little, well, suspect. It sometimes looks stringy, murky, or like sediment that's collected at the bottom of the bottle—these are all good signs. Also known as mycoderma aceti, the mother is a group of microorganisms—the beneficial bacteria and enzymes—that converts alcohol to vinegar. Without it, there would be no ACV. That's why apple cider vinegar that contains the mother is the real deal.