Time-Restricted Eating May Help Protect Brain Health in Older Women, New Research Suggests
Time-restricted eating is predominantly known as a weight loss strategy. You pack all of your calories into a shorter window during the day, then fast overnight. This might sound super restrictive, but in reality it looks like eating a later breakfast, think 9–9:30AM, and an earlier dinner, around 6PM.
There's ample evidence showing time-restricted eating is beneficial for weight loss, but new research shows it may have brain benefits that go well beyond metabolic health.
About the study
Researchers at Rutgers University enrolled 47 women between the ages of 50 and 79 who were overweight or had obesity.
All participants were counseled to reduce their calorie intake by 500 calories per day. 26 of the women were also asked to restrict their eating to a window of fewer than nine hours per day. In practice, most ate only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with an average daily eating window of 8.2 hours. The rest maintained a typical eating window of about 12 hours per day, averaging 12.3 hours.
The trial ran for six months before the researchers presented the findings at NUTRITION 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. Keep in mind that abstracts presented at the meeting have not generally gone through the peer review required for journal publication, so the findings are still considered preliminary.
How TRE effects brain health
After six months, participants in both groups had lost about 15 pounds on average. But the time-restricted eating group showed something extra: significant improvements on spatial planning and problem-solving tests, plus a trend toward fewer errors on memory and learning tasks.
There was no significant difference between the groups on multitasking or reaction time.
These outcomes suggest a better ability to remember information during everyday tasks and fewer mistakes related to memory, attention, and problem-solving, said Sue Shapses, PhD, RD, a professor at the Rutgers Medical Center and the study’s Principal investigator, in a press release.
She also noted that greater reductions in the eating window predicted greater cognitive improvements.
Why the timing matters
The fact that both groups lost similar amounts of weight, yet only the time-restricted eating group showed cognitive gains, is what makes this research stand out. It shows that the cognitive health benefits are coming from something other than just the weight loss.
Shapses' team plans to investigate what's actually driving the effect, looking at possible mechanisms like the interactions between circadian rhythm, nutrient-sensing pathways, inflammation, and metabolic health. Syncing your eating with your body's natural daily rhythms may do something for your brain that cutting calories alone does not, a finding that aligns with emerging research on how intermittent fasting may influence the body's internal clock.
This especially relevant for women, who already bear a greater disease burden when it comes to Alzheimer's disease and dementia risk.
What this means for you
Losing weight alone will ward off some aging-related cognitive decline, but Shapses says the data suggests there may be added benefits if you stop eating four hours before you go to sleep and keep food intake to 8–9 hours per day, compared with the usual 12-hour window.
If you're curious about giving time-restricted eating, this study adds a reason to consider it beyond weight management. Here are some practical tips to get started:
- Start with your last meal: Shapses' group found that cutting eating off four hours before sleep is a key part of the equation. If you go to bed at 10 p.m., aim to finish eating by 6 p.m.
- You don't have to go extreme: An 8–9 hour window is the target here, not a strict fast. That might look like eating between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Pair it with healthy eating: Every participant in this study also trimmed their calorie intake. Time-restricted eating was part of an overall healthier eating strategy, not a replacement for other dietary measures.
- Make sure your getting your nutrients: It's important to make sure you're fitting all of your same macronutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants into this shorter eating window. Prioritize protein, fiber-rich foods, fruits, and vegetables for a balanced diet.
For a full breakdown of how to find your ideal eating schedule, this guide to time-restricted eating benefits and risks is a helpful place to start.
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The takeaway
This is a small, preliminary study, and larger trials are needed before anyone can draw firm conclusions. But the direction is exciting. Shrinking your eating window may offer cognitive benefits that the scale doesn't capture. For people already focused on weight loss and aging well, this shift could provide double bang for your buck in terms of benefits.