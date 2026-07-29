All participants were counseled to reduce their calorie intake by 500 calories per day. 26 of the women were also asked to restrict their eating to a window of fewer than nine hours per day. In practice, most ate only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with an average daily eating window of 8.2 hours. The rest maintained a typical eating window of about 12 hours per day, averaging 12.3 hours.