Advertisement
I’m Shocked By The Results From These Firming Eye Masks & They’re Only About $1 Per Set
Thanks to thin skin and a loss of dermal collagen1, eyes are often the first area to show signs of aging (e.g., sagging skin, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles). Ergo, under-eye care is not to be ignored—yet many products leave a lot to be desired.
I’m not easily impressed with eye creams, patches, or masks, but after just two weeks the new Three Ships Off Duty Smoothing Eye Masks already have a hold on me.
So many women (and men, too!) are raving that these biodegradable masks visibly firm, tighten, and smooth the delicate under-eye skin in just 10 minutes.
First, a quick note about fine lines and wrinkles
Let me start by clarifying: Wrinkles are totally normal! As aesthetic rejuvenation expert Lisa Goodman, MPAS, previously told mindbodygreen, our skin is meant to move, and even children have crinkles around their eyes when they laugh, smile, or talk.
These under-eye patches are not meant to rid your face of any movement. They’re formulated to smooth, hydrate, and tighten this delicate area—and to prevent or ease the appearance of deep-set lines.
What I love about the Three Ships Off Duty masks
The ingredients are clean & science-backed
Like all Three Ships formulas, the Off Duty eye masks are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. The brand uses just a few key science-backed ingredients:
- Bio-peptides (derived from corn, soy, and wheat plants) mimic the composition of collagen to support the skin’s elasticity and suppleness, improve firmness, and promote stronger, healthier-looking skin.
- Sea algae extract (a potent antioxidant and hydrator composed of amino acids) to lock in moisture and help the masks stay put on your face.
- Neem flower extract, with antibacterial and antifungal properties to protect the skin from external stressors.
They’re better for the environment
Did I mention these masks are biodegradable? I’ve never found an under-eye product that’s better for the environment!
When you’re finished using a set, simply drop them into water, watch them dissolve, and pour the water down the drain.
I also love that Three Ships is transparent about its ingredient sourcing and manufacturing process. The brand was actually born out of the two (female!) founders’ frustration with greenwashed, overpriced, overcomplicated skin care products.
Three Ships is now a Certified B Corp company, meaning it meets high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
They’re great for all skin types
Since Three Ships uses natural, gentle ingredients, most of the brand’s products (these masks included) are great for all skin types. Even reviewers with sensitive skin say they use the Off Duty masks with no irritation whatsoever.
They’re easy to use
Okay, back to the masks! While I do sometimes have a little bit of trouble getting them out of the container (they’re swimming in the hydrating, firming serum and can get stuck together), they're super simple to use.
I’m not great at sticking with complicated skin care routines, so I love that I can put these masks under my eyes and either sit back and relax for 10 minutes or go about my day—all while I soak up the skin longevity-boosting goodness.
They’re fast-acting with long-term benefits
If you’re anything like (me and the dozens of reviewers raving about these masks), you won’t have to wait very long to see results. After just 10 minutes, my under-eye skin looked smoother, firmer, and less puffy.
Of course, the best results really do come with time. Many reviewers rave that they’ve been using the masks nightly and their fine lines continue to look smoother.
Wondering where the Three Ships Brighter Days eye masks fit in?
- “Cooling sensation during, moisturizing feel afterwards and I noticed a difference with my fine lines almost immediately following, after just one use.”
- “After 15 minutes my eyes were brighter, less puffy and felt tighter.”
- “The results were quite amazing—after one application I noticed a decrease in dark circles, decrease in fine lines and overall decrease in tired student eyes!”
- “Even after the first use I noticed they had a nice firming effect, while leaving my skin feeling hydrated and healthy. My skin is very sensitive and these worked well with no irritation whatsoever.”
- “Tried these tonight and I am in love! My under-eyes looked firmer and glowy after one use. My husband loved them too!”
What I'd change about the masks
The Off Duty eye masks are pretty close to a home run in my book, but I will note that they slip around a little when I first apply them. However, the masks always set in and stay put after about 30 seconds!
The takeaway
Skimping on your under-eye care? This delicate area needs a little extra TLC to stay looking youthful and healthy—and the Off Duty eye masks are just what the skin longevity doctor ordered.