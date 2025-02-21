Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I’m Shocked By The Results From These Firming Eye Masks & They’re Only About $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
February 21, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman with under-eye mask on blue background
Image by mbg creative
February 21, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Thanks to thin skin and a loss of dermal collagen1, eyes are often the first area to show signs of aging (e.g., sagging skin, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles). Ergo, under-eye care is not to be ignored—yet many products leave a lot to be desired. 

I’m not easily impressed with eye creams, patches, or masks, but after just two weeks the new Three Ships Off Duty Smoothing Eye Masks already have a hold on me.

So many women (and men, too!) are raving that these biodegradable masks visibly firm, tighten, and smooth the delicate under-eye skin in just 10 minutes. 

Three Ships Off Duty Biodegradable Eye Masks

$32
three ships off duty masks

First, a quick note about fine lines and wrinkles

Let me start by clarifying: Wrinkles are totally normal! As aesthetic rejuvenation expert Lisa Goodman, MPAS, previously told mindbodygreen, our skin is meant to move, and even children have crinkles around their eyes when they laugh, smile, or talk.

These under-eye patches are not meant to rid your face of any movement. They’re formulated to smooth, hydrate, and tighten this delicate area—and to prevent or ease the appearance of deep-set lines.

What I love about the Three Ships Off Duty masks

The ingredients are clean & science-backed

Like all Three Ships formulas, the Off Duty eye masks are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. The brand uses just a few key science-backed ingredients:

  • Bio-peptides (derived from corn, soy, and wheat plants) mimic the composition of collagen to support the skin’s elasticity and supplenessimprove firmness, and promote stronger, healthier-looking skin. 
  • Sea algae extract (a potent antioxidant and hydrator composed of amino acids) to lock in moisture and help the masks stay put on your face.
  • Neem flower extract, with antibacterial and antifungal properties to protect the skin from external stressors.
photo of the eye masks in container in writer's hand
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re better for the environment 

Did I mention these masks are biodegradable? I’ve never found an under-eye product that’s better for the environment!

When you’re finished using a set, simply drop them into water, watch them dissolve, and pour the water down the drain.

I also love that Three Ships is transparent about its ingredient sourcing and manufacturing process. The brand was actually born out of the two (female!) founders’ frustration with greenwashed, overpriced, overcomplicated skin care products.

Three Ships is now a Certified B Corp company, meaning it meets high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

They’re great for all skin types

Since Three Ships uses natural, gentle ingredients, most of the brand’s products (these masks included) are great for all skin types. Even reviewers with sensitive skin say they use the Off Duty masks with no irritation whatsoever.

photo of writer wearing masks
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re easy to use

Okay, back to the masks! While I do sometimes have a little bit of trouble getting them out of the container (they’re swimming in the hydrating, firming serum and can get stuck together), they're super simple to use.

I’m not great at sticking with complicated skin care routines, so I love that I can put these masks under my eyes and either sit back and relax for 10 minutes or go about my day—all while I soak up the skin longevity-boosting goodness.

They’re fast-acting with long-term benefits

If you’re anything like (me and the dozens of reviewers raving about these masks), you won’t have to wait very long to see results. After just 10 minutes, my under-eye skin looked smoother, firmer, and less puffy.

Of course, the best results really do come with time. Many reviewers rave that they’ve been using the masks nightly and their fine lines continue to look smoother.

Wondering where the Three Ships Brighter Days eye masks fit in?

We (and the brand) recommend Brighter Days for mornings when you need that instant de-puffing, brightening boost. Off Duty also de-puffs, but I love it for a nighttime relaxation moment—and you'll wake up with firmer, smoother skin.
What other testers are saying:
  • Cooling sensation during, moisturizing feel afterwards and I noticed a difference with my fine lines almost immediately following, after just one use.”
  • “After 15 minutes my eyes were brighter, less puffy and felt tighter.
  • “The results were quite amazing—after one application I noticed a decrease in dark circles, decrease in fine lines and overall decrease in tired student eyes!”
  • “Even after the first use I noticed they had a nice firming effect, while leaving my skin feeling hydrated and healthy. My skin is very sensitive and these worked well with no irritation whatsoever.
  • “Tried these tonight and I am in love! My under-eyes looked firmer and glowy after one use. My husband loved them too!”

What I'd change about the masks

The Off Duty eye masks are pretty close to a home run in my book, but I will note that they slip around a little when I first apply them. However, the masks always set in and stay put after about 30 seconds!

Three Ships Off Duty Biodegradable Eye Masks

$32
three ships off duty masks

The takeaway

Skimping on your under-eye care? This delicate area needs a little extra TLC to stay looking youthful and healthy—and the Off Duty eye masks are just what the skin longevity doctor ordered.

More On This Topic

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Beauty

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause
Beauty

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause

Alexandra Engler

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep
Beauty

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep

Hannah Frye

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply
Beauty

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance
Beauty

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance

Jamie Schneider

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Beauty

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause
Beauty

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause

Alexandra Engler

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep
Beauty

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep

Hannah Frye

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply
Beauty

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance
Beauty

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance

Jamie Schneider

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Beauty

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause
Beauty

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause

Alexandra Engler

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep
Beauty

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep

Hannah Frye

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply
Beauty

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance
Beauty

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance

Jamie Schneider

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Beauty

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause
Beauty

If You Have Sagging Skin In Your 40s, This Is Likely The Cause

Alexandra Engler

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep
Beauty

Here's How To Finally Banish Dark Circles—Nope, Not Sleep

Hannah Frye

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon—Consider These 3 Treatments For Crepey Neck Skin

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply
Beauty

You're Probably Using Vitamin C Wrong—Know This Before You Apply

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance
Beauty

3 Tips To Strength Train Your Skin For A Firmer Appearance

Jamie Schneider

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.