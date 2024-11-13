Advertisement
This Overnight Treatment Gave Me Smooth, Radiant Skin In Just One Use
Confession: I sometimes cut corners with my skin care routine. When I'm feeling lazy, exfoliating is the first step to go out the window.
Despite all the samples I receive as a result of my job, I'd never found a formula I love enough to stick with it—until I tried the most recent launch from Three Ships (a clean beauty brand with products that tend to leave me floored by their results).
I swear my pores shrunk overnight the first time I used this toner. The Fresh Start Resurfacing Treatment has me back on my exfoliating game, and my skin is brighter and glowing more than ever.
Bonus: The Fresh Start toner is currently 25% off in the brand's best sale of the year. Don't miss your chance to grab a sizable bottle for just $18!
What's in the Fresh Start toner
Let's start with what's not in the treatment: All Three Ships products are vegan, synthetic-free, and cruelty-free. I love knowing this gentle toner is dermatologist-tested and made with traceable ingredients.
As for what is in the Fresh Start toner, its starring ingredients are prickly pear polyhydroxy acid (PHA), lime pearl alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), and aloe vera juice. Below, learn why this plant-based lineup is a skin care powerhouse:
- Aloe vera is deeply moisturizing and has also been shown to fade dark spots, promote skin healing1, support your body's natural collagen production2, and reduce inflammation3 when applied topically.
- PHAs are gentle acids that help buff away dead skin cells and add a boost of hydration to reveal smoother, brighter skin.
- AHAs can help brighten your complexion4, reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and melasma5, remove dead skin cells, hydrate the skin, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles4.
The best part? Because the toner uses gentle ingredients, it's even safe for sensitive skin.
My results from the Fresh Start toner
In keeping up with the theme, shall we start with what the treatment doesn't do? Many other toners and exfoliants that I've tried leave my face tight, dry, and aggravated—but the Fresh Start formula makes my skin feel (and look!) smooth and supple.
Don't worry: It still unclogs pores and clears away dead skin, just sans the redness and irritation. I love that my skin's protective barrier is being supported, not stripped.
I tested the toner per the brand's directions: After cleaning my face, I put the formula on a reusable cotton round and swept it across my face in gentle motions. I waited for the treatment to absorb and then moved through the rest of my skin care routine (the brand's hyaluronic drops and a moisturizer).
Not to be dramatic, but I gasped when I saw my results the very first morning after using the Fresh Start toner. Usually (no matter how much moisturizer I apply) I wake up feeling dry, but that morning my skin looked dewy, bright, and fresh—and my typical redness was gone as well.
After staring in the bathroom mirror in awe, I walked into the bedroom to change for my workout—and my boyfriend (who, by the way, has never once shown interest in skin care) asked if I had put on makeup to go to the gym.
Once I explained that I was testing a new skin treatment, he quickly asked if he should use it too. And yes, I had to snap before and after photos in the light.
Since then, I've received numerous inquiries from friends about my glowing skin, and I'm pointing them all toward this sleeper treatment. We're now calling this the summer of bouncy, healthy skin.
I've already noticed dark spots and discoloration starting to lighten up, my pores look significantly smaller, and my complexion looks brighter overall. Plus, I feel great knowing the best results will come with time.
And it's not just me
The Fresh Start treatment just officially launched, and it's already amassed 50+ glowing (pun intended) reviews.
Here's what others have to say:
- "My skin has never felt so soft and smooth! Love, love, love this product!"
- "I consider myself to have super sensitive skin and have always been hesitant about using AHAs, PHAs, etc. Well, I love this stuff! I have been able to use this daily (at night) with literally NO irritation! My skin feels a lot smoother and I think it appears a bit brighter. I'm excited to continue using it to see long term benefits."
- "My skin immediately felt softer and brighter after the first use. My skin is very sensitive, but I had absolutely no irritation from this toner."
- "My skin feels refreshed after Fresh Start! I use this after cleaning, before I apply my morning or night time serum. My skin feels smooth and my pores minimized! Love it!"
The takeaway
My results from the Three Ships Fresh Start Resurfacing Treatment are simply too good to ignore, and I'm no longer slacking on my exfoliating.
I'd expect a treatment this effective to drain my wallet, but the generously sized bottle is just $24—and my newfound bouncy, healthy, glowy skin is making me never want to be without it. I'll absolutely be stocking up while the toner is marked down to just $18.
