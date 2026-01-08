After Years Of Failed Attempts, I Finally Found A Way To Wake Up My Tired-Looking Eyes
Even on my well-slept days, I have perpetually puffy, tired-looking eyes. And after trying the works (ice rollers, under-eye patches, and creams galore), I was fairly certain under-eye remedies were a hoax.
Don’t get me wrong: I still use eye creams and serums as a preventative measure for aging skin and wrinkles, but no formula has ever delivered on its promise of instant relief for my tired eyes. That is until I was introduced to the First Light Eye Cream, a lightweight formula from Three Ships Beauty that's packed with vitamin C and caffeine extract.
As a shopping editor, I have the benefit of testing new products before I decide if they’re worth the spend—and I’ve already ordered a backup of this miracle worker so I never run out.
What's in the Three Ships eye cream
The clean formula is made with caffeine extract, which is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and tocopherols. This ingredient is key to decreasing puffiness and waking up the eyes. It also helps strengthen the skin barrier and support hydration, thanks to the extract's high concentration of palmitic acid and linoleic acid.
The cream's other standout ingredient? Acerola cherry, a naturally derived extract that contains 50 to 100 times more vitamin C than oranges. This helps to brighten the skin and protect it from external stressors while boosting collagen production1.
Lastly, squalane supports and replenishes the skin’s native lipid barrier, preventing dryness and protecting against external irritants. Each of the ingredients in this vegan formula is ethically sourced and hypoallergenic.
What I love about the Three Ships eye cream
Like a shot of espresso for my tired eyes, the First Light Eye Cream quickly earned a starring role in my skin care routine—and I don't add new steps in often. Thanks to its impressive ingredient lineup, this cream decreases puffiness and brightens my under-eyes faster (and more noticeably) than any other I've tried.
While I love the brand's dedication to clean ingredients, sustainability, and transparent sourcing, the quick results are what truly keep me coming back for more. The first time I applied this cream, I was genuinely shocked by how refreshed my eyes looked within minutes.
The tube's cooling applicator is an added bonus, providing an instant soothing relief that I now look forward to each morning. And I love how lightweight the cream feels on my skin.
Other eye creams left me with a stickiness that caused my concealer to cake, but this one absorbs within seconds and it sits well under makeup. The end result is tightened, brightened under-eyes that make my entire face look fresher and more awake.
Plus, with the long-term perks of hydration and boosted collagen, this product is working double-time. It's no surprise the brand's website is brimming with reviews from women of all ages who now swear by this brightening eye cream.
What I'd change about the Three Ships eye cream
In terms of efficacy, this cream hits the nail on the head. But, while I do love the brand's sustainable packing and the tube's cooling applicator tip, I have faced some issues with the product getting stuck in the tube and then shooting out too much at once. A little bit of this cream goes a long way, so it always pains me to have to waste the excess!
The takeaway
My verdict: I've finally found an under-eye product that delivers on its promises (and then some). I'm very selective about where I spend my self-allotted skin care budget, and I'd recommend the Three Ships First Light Eye Cream to anyone who deals with puffiness or tired eyes. The best part? I love knowing I'm supporting my skin longevity, too. Grab this bestselling eye cream for just $30.